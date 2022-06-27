Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Artist Mo'Ju poses with people on either side of them in red jumpsuits
Photograph: Supplied/ Mo'Ju

NAIDOC Week in Sydney

This year's celebration of Australian First Nations pride is all about getting up, standing up and showing up

Written by
Time Out editors
& Maya Skidmore
Advertising

NAIDOC Week is a big week for Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians alike. It’s all about celebrating the richness and resilience of First Nations history and culture, and drawing much-needed attention to the world’s oldest living culture and all the beauty that comes with it. 

NAIDOC stands for 'National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee', and was created in 1956 as a means of organising national events celebrating Indigenous culture.This year, NAIDOC Week will run from Sunday July 3 to Sunday July 10, with the theme for 2022 being ‘Get up! Stand up! Show up!’, which is extremely fitting given the continued fight of First Nations communities to secure legal, environmental and institutional justice and reforms, with this year heralding a new chapter in Australia’s Indigenous history that prioritises justice, equity and recognition as the pavers of the road towards reconciliation. 

Sydney’s Eora Nation will be coming alive this week with live music, art and cultural festivities and free events, and everybody, regardless of where they come from, is warmly welcomed to come along in celebrating what has always been, and always will be, Aboriginal land. 

Celebrate culture and country all year round with our list of the best places to see Indigenous Art in Sydney. 

How to celebrate NAIDOC Week in Sydney

NAIDOC Up Late Concert
Photograph: Supplied/ Mo'Ju

1. NAIDOC Up Late Concert

  • Music
  • Barangaroo

On Saturday, July 2, NAIDOC week is getting kicked off in Sydney with an electrifying start in a massive (and free) outdoor concert celebrating First Nations cultures, music and dance.With ARIA nominated singer-songwriter and eclectic musician Mo’Ju headlining, joined by fellow First Nations musical legends Ziggy Ramo, Aya J, Tessa Thames and Cloe Terare, this massive electro-pop and live soul concert is all about showcasing the beauty of First Nations talent and history, bringing the past into the present in a truly show-stopping kind of way. 

 

Read more
National Indigenous Art Fair
Photograph: Wayne Quilliam

2. National Indigenous Art Fair

  • Shopping
  • Arts and crafts
  • The Rocks

The annual two-day festival of Indigenous art, design, dance, music, food and culture returns for NAIDOC Week over the weekend of July 2 and 3. Themed Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up, the fair will feature artworks from remote Indigenous art centres and artists as well as stalls that regularly appear at the ever-popular Blak Markets. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives are travelling from the far corners of Australia – places like Ceduna, Haasts Bluff, the Tiwi Islands and Yuendumu – presenting a rare and exciting opportunity for Sydneysiders to interact directly with the makers.

 

Read more
Advertising
Burramatta NAIDOC Day
Photograph: Supplied

3. Burramatta NAIDOC Day

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Parramatta

Burramatta NAIDOC is a family-friendly celebration set to conclude NAIDOC week (July 3-10) with festivities that feature Indigenous culture, art and music. Burramatta NAIDOC will take place on Sunday July 10 at Pavilion Flat, Parramatta Park as part of the City of Parramatta’s annual First Nations festival, Warami. The festivities will include children's workshops, market stalls, performances, great food and much more. Whether you’re keen to taste bush tucker or explore Indigenous craftsmanship at a Ngumpie weaving workshop, Burramatta NAIDOC has plenty to discover and enjoy.

 

Read more
Paid content
NAIDOC Week at the Rocks
Photograph: Supplied/ Aunty Barbara McGrady

4. NAIDOC Week at the Rocks

  • Things to do
  • The Rocks

The Rocks is one of the most historically rich places in Sydney, but aside from its many relics of European settlement from the 19th and 20th centuries, it is also a place of deep historical and living cultural significance for the Eora Nation. This year for NAIDOC Week, the Rocks will be playing host to a variety of exhibitions, events and festivities all celebrating Australia’s First Nations people, with this harbourside precinct coming to life with Indigenous culture from July 3-10. 

Read more
Advertising
'Rights and Freedoms' kids tours in the Royal Botanic Gardens
Photograph: Supplied/Royal Botanic Garden Sydney

5. 'Rights and Freedoms' kids tours in the Royal Botanic Gardens

This NAIDOC week and July school holidays, kids can get in on an incredible opportunity to explore the Royal Botanic Gardens across Sydney in a series of Indigenous-led history and cultural tours and workshops that are designed for kids between 5 and 12. 

Participants will be taught about the resilience and resistance of First Nations people, learn about key historical figures and Dreaming stories, while also getting to create headbands, Aboriginal flags and calico bags, as well as much more. 

Mount Annan’s Australian Botanic Garden will be holding two sessions on July 11, with one running from 10 to 11.30am, and another going from 1 to 2.30pm. Over at the Royal Botanic Garden’s Cadi Jam Ora Garden, the very same tour will be held on July 5 and 13, with sessions on July 5 going from 10-11.30am and 1-2.30pm, while on July 13 there will be just one session, going from 10 to 11.30am. 

Tickets cost $18 per child, and tickets to Mount Annan can be found here, while tickets to the Royal Botanic Gardens can be found here

Read more
NAIDOC in the City
Photograph: Joseph Mayers/City of Sydney

6. NAIDOC in the City

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Sydney

The City of Sydney is throwing a major (and free) series of celebrations on Gadigal Land for NAIDOC Week this year, with the city centre set to come alive with incredible dance performances, food, live music, storytelling, a games space and traditional workshops, with it all unlike anything seen in Sydney for the last two and a bit years. 

 

Read more
Advertising
Visit the newly-revealed Bara monument next to Sydney Harbour
Photograph: Supplied

7. Visit the newly-revealed Bara monument next to Sydney Harbour

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Created by Waanyi artist Judy Watson and commissioned by the City of Sydney, this colossal 6.4 metre tall crescent is called Bara, meaning 'shell hook' in Gadigal language, and is a tribute to the ancient living culture that called this part of Sydney home for thousands of years, as well as recognising the destructiveness of colonial settlement. It's hoped the location of the sculpture will offer a place of quiet contemplation for today's Sydneysiders in search of a moment of calm in the heart of an ever-frenetic city.  

 

Read more
Walking Through a Songline
Photograph: © James Horan for Sydney Living Museums

8. Walking Through a Songline

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Sydney

Open now at the Museum of Sydney, Walking Through a Songline is a spectacular digital art installation with deep cultural connections. Featuring swirling beams of light set against a chorus of sound, the work invites you to immerse yourself in a space where paintings come to life, stories are visualised and ancient knowledge is shared in a striking and artistic way. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Paid content
Advertising
Indigenous walks and tours in Sydney
Photograph: Destination NSW

9. Indigenous walks and tours in Sydney

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours

Aboriginal Australia has a rich culture that’s survived more than 60,000 years. Aboriginal people have survived catastrophic changes to their cultures and ways of life brought about by Europeans since 1788, and there’s a lot that visitors can learn from the oldest living culture in the world. Really get to know the city of Sydney through the connection to land that its First Nations peoples have and continue to uphold through these four Sydney tours.

 

Read more
Indigenous walks and tours in Sydney
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.