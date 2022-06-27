This year's celebration of Australian First Nations pride is all about getting up, standing up and showing up

NAIDOC Week is a big week for Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians alike. It’s all about celebrating the richness and resilience of First Nations history and culture, and drawing much-needed attention to the world’s oldest living culture and all the beauty that comes with it.

NAIDOC stands for 'National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee', and was created in 1956 as a means of organising national events celebrating Indigenous culture.This year, NAIDOC Week will run from Sunday July 3 to Sunday July 10, with the theme for 2022 being ‘Get up! Stand up! Show up!’, which is extremely fitting given the continued fight of First Nations communities to secure legal, environmental and institutional justice and reforms, with this year heralding a new chapter in Australia’s Indigenous history that prioritises justice, equity and recognition as the pavers of the road towards reconciliation.

Sydney’s Eora Nation will be coming alive this week with live music, art and cultural festivities and free events, and everybody, regardless of where they come from, is warmly welcomed to come along in celebrating what has always been, and always will be, Aboriginal land.

