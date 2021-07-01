You can see Warwick Thornton's powerful documentary for free thanks to the Casula Powerhouse

One of Australia’s finest filmmakers, Kaytetye man Warwick Thornton, burst out of the gates running on a global scale. His astounding debut feature Samson and Delilah took home the prestigious Caméra d’Or prize at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival.

To mark NAIDOC Week, the Casula Powerhouse had planned to host an IRL screening of his powerful documentary We Don’t Need a Map. Obviously, fate had other ideas, but thankfully we don’t have to miss out even with lockdown in full swing.

Our good old friend the pivot to digital is back in action, and you’ll be able to stream it online instead. Screening on Friday July 9 at 8pm, the bracing doco takes a look at how the Southern Cross has been hijacked as a symbol, and also what the actual heavenly body means for First Nations peoples. It is a totem that’s deeply woven into the spiritual and practical lives of Aboriginal people.

Thornton challenges us to take another look with rollicking, larrikin cheek and good humour as well as unflinching provocation. Even better, the online screening is totally free, so it’s a really smart idea to stave off cabin fever by soaking up this big picture look at the psyche of contemporary Australia.