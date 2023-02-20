Time Out says

No cheese, no shirts and no attitude - this is one of Sydney's most legendary gay clubs

At the corner of Taylor Square, at the tip of Oxford Street’s historic LGBTQ+ district, stands one of the longest-running institutions of Sydney's gay nightlife scene. For many years, a good night out at Arq has meant shaking your booty on podiums, makeouts and makeup tips exchanged in the mixed bathrooms, and some of the most fabulous drag queen production shows you'll see on the Pink Mile. Outside, the lovingly coined "Trash Alley" that runs alongside the club is where many stories and ciggies (well nowadays, pineapple ice crush vapes) have been shared.

It looked like this sticky-floored dance haven was closing good when it was listed for sale in 2021. However, blessed be, after a lengthy tease it reopened in December 2022.

There's some fears that the reopening of Arq is just an advantageously timed cash-grab by some developers keen to make money off Sydney WorldPride crowds. But our fingers are crossed in hope that this gay nightlife hotspot is back for good.