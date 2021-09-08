It looks like Sydney's legendary queer nightclub Arq is closing for good

At the corner of Taylor Square, at the tip of Oxford Street’s historic LGBTQ+ district, stands one of the longest-running institutions of Sydney's queer clubbing scene. On the bolted shut doors of Arq nightclub, a hopeful sign reads: “We'll all end up at Arq after the pandemic. No lockouts, no lockdowns." Sadly, this late-night legend will never make good on that promise, as the property is officially up for sale. And it could be yours if you have a spare $50 million laying around.

Arq's frontage often looks a touch sad under the harsh light of day, compared to the substance-enhanced sheen of the glittery people teetering their way to dance floors. But today, it looks a little sadder.



Photograph: Maxim Boon

There were reports last month that the buildings where Arq Nightclub and Bodyline Sauna currently reside, in addition to a handful of other small businesses, were briefly listed on the market, before the listing vanished quicker than a plume from a dented smoke machine. Now it appears the sale is back on, and the fate of this queer clubbing institution and the lovingly coined Trash Alley alongside it, where many ciggies, stories and makeup tips have been shared, is in the hands of the highest bidder.

According to realcommercial.com.au, the 1230-square-metre compound fronting 10-24 Flinders St and 4-10 Taylor St, owned for the past three decades by Shadd Daniel Danesi, is being marketed as an opportunity to develop a high end mixed use precinct and could fetch $45 to $50 million. It is reported that the buyer/s have the chance to acquire the site as a vacant possession or fully tenanted, if they choose to do so. However, it is looking extremely likely that the site will be developed, leaving the legacy of one of the country’s longest-running nightclubs up in the air.

The sale is currently being managed via an expression of interest campaign from Savills Australia and CBRE Australia. Selling agent Harry Geroge is quoted saying: “ARQ represents an extremely rare opportunity for an incoming purchaser to secure a property within one of Sydney’s finest inner-city suburb...The proposed changes to planning rules will allow for taller buildings along Oxford Street, in a bid to transform the tired strip into a massive cultural and creative precinct.”

Photograph: Eva Rinaldi/Flickr | Lady Gaga performs a mini concert at Arq in 2011.

As reported by the Star Observer last month, Arq’s staff were stood down during the 2020 shutdown. While the Pink Mile began to reawaken in the time between lockdowns, with drag dinner theatre and dance floors at Universal Nightclub and the daggy-chic disco of Palms drawing in lines of punters, Arq stood dark and empty. Earlier this year, renovators were contracted to commence on ‘cosmetic renovations’ to the club – however, these plans were put on hold at the start of the Delta lockdown.

The redevelopment of Arq is not the only big change headed to this corner of Oxford Street. In December news broke that on the other side of Taylor Square, the buildings where Kinselas and the Courthouse Hotel are currently housed had been purchased for $67 million, and would be merged into a new ‘super-pub’ complex.

While Arq holds many fond and trashy memories for those who have dared to boogie on its podiums, swap lipsticks in its casually merged-gender bathrooms, get sweaty on its dancefloors and cheer on the drag queens that have dazzled on its stages – there is no denying that the place could use a shakeup. The new Oxford Street strategic review may also allow for wider dancefloors, not just taller buildings. So, here’s to hoping that there is a brighter future in store for this nightlife institution. In the meantime, we’ll be dreaming of those deep and meaningful chats you always have in a cloud of ciggie smoke out the back in Trash Alley when you’re taking a rest from the d-floor.

