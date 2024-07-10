A bathtub on your own private deck. A not-so-mini bar stocked with jamón, Meredith’s goat cheese and *checks notes* bottled Negronis. A marshmallow-like bed. A rain shower. Views of lush pastures and cows and kookaburras. A breakfast hamper with fresh house-made sourdough, Pepe Saya butter and jam. Filtered drinking water. I could go on but I reckon you get the gist. These are but some of the thoughtful and considered touches you’ll find in the villas on Cupitt's Estate, the family-owned winery located in Ulladulla on NSW’s idyllic south coast. Sitting out there in the morning drinking coffee, eating buttery toast and listening to the faint sound of rain falling, I found myself scheming up a plan for how I could stay there for another week, or like, forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by avriltreasure (@avriltreasure)

Cupitt's Estate began more than 17 years ago when founders Rosie and Griff purchased a 75-hectare farm overlooking the Budawang Ranges and Burrill Lake with the dream to grow grapes and make wine. That dream came true, and today Cupitt's Estate, which is also run by Libby, Tom and Wal, is an award-winning winery. Guests can pull up a seat in the cellar door and enjoy a vino tasting (the nebbiolo is my pick) or peer into the wine cave down below and see the winemaking process in action. There’s also the Cupitt's Estate Brewery – the longest-running one in the Shoalhaven – that makes ace craft beers that nod to the surroundings like the Milton Pilsner, Ulladulla IPA, Mollymook Pale Ale, and the South Coast Session Ale.

Hit the road down south for a much-needed getaway. I promise you’ll love it.

Cupitt's Estate also has an on-site restaurant with two dining offerings, depending on your vibe and occasion. On a romantic getaway? Make a booking at Cupitt's Restaurant. The menu features local and seasonal produce, some of it harvested from the kitchen garden, and a stylish dining room. For something more casual, there’s seating on the outside deck and garden, with the menu offering share-style, yum things like cheeses and charcuteries, fresh seafood and pizzas.

It’s not just good food and booze, though. Cupitt's Estate has been championing live music for more than a decade, and their Sunday Sessions, which spotlight local musicians, sunshine, OK yes, and good food and booze, are well loved around town. They also host weddings (fun fact: Matty J and Laura got married here) and as soon as you arrive in this picturesque pocket of the world you’ll soon see why.

Cupitt's Estate is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever stayed, and I can’t wait to come back. So grab your partner, your best friend, or do as I did and go solo, and hit the road down south for a much-needed getaway. I promise you’ll love it.

Time Out stayed as a guest of Cupitt's Estate.

RECOMMENDED READS: