Scape Redfern

We're here. It's finally happened. Restaurants are now TikToks, or perhaps TikTok is a restaurant? In any case, a TikTok creator pop-up restaurant is taking over Scape Student Accommodation in Redfern for a seriously limited run. In partnership with Australia’s biggest TikTok food stars, 'Cook-up' will reimagine the humble toastie, 'pasta with sauce', and a Samosa stir fry. And in true TikTok style, the pop-up will only be open for a very short time, we're talking a mere three hours where diners will have a crack at TikTok phenomenon Morgan Hipworth’s pasta with sauce, dubbed 'Nothing is Impastable' – sweet tortellini filled with a Nutella ricotta filling and served with raspberry coulis and hazelnut praline. There will also be Vincent Yeow Lim’s version of a cheese toastie, the 'YumYumcha.' The ham and cheese shumai is complete with XO sauce, garlic butter, toast croutons, and topped with gold leaf. And last, but certainly not least, comes Priya Sharma’s stir fry reinvented: 'Samosa be a stir fry', which we're assuming is a pun of some description only decipherable to people under the age of 20. The mash-up of cuisines combines an Indian classic with a go-to student dish – the stir fry. From the outside, this Samosa will look just as delicious and crunchy as any other, but break it open and you’ll find it filled with a classic plant-based stir fry, noodles and all. The event runs from 6.30 to 9.30pm on Thursday, June 23 and is free to attend, you just need to register at the