The Playschool presenter throws a digital party for your little ones, and asks them to get painting

If you’re looking for entertainment options for restless kids, look no further than an afternoon in the company of irrepressible Playschool and Jay’s Jungle host Jay Laga’aia. Parents may recognise him as Captain Typho from the Star Wars prequels.

he jolly New Zealand-Australian entertainer will host an afternoon of fun for all the family as part of the Riverside Theatres Digital experience on Sunday, August 9 at 4pm. Come Dance and Sing with Jay Laga’aia and Friends will be a live, one-afternoon only stream of musical mayhem you and your little ones won’t want to miss.

Featuring all your favourite nursery rhymes, as featured on his albums ‘Come Dance and Sing’, ‘I Can Play Anything’ and ‘10 in the Bed’, he’ll also share handy arts and craft tips for rainy days. The fan-packed afternoon promises a celebration of storytelling, dress ups and online adventure, including a digital bear hunt.

Your kids get to be part of the show too, with Jay calling for creative cuties to upload pics of their paintings of their favourite animals either by email or Facebook Messenger. He’ll then give a shout out to all the budding young artists during the performance.

Riverside Theatres have gone all-out to make this digital series sing, capturing appropriately socially spaced on-stage performances live with multiple cameras to deliver a slick experience. Believing that the performers and stagehands deserve to get paid in these difficult times, and to secure the future of the theatre, tickets are pay-what-you-think, starting from a very affordable $5 for a fab afternoon of good, clean fun. You can grab tickets here. The show will not be repeated, so make sure you tune in at 4pm on Sunday, August 9.

