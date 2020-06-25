Art Gallery NSW's cute Together In Art Kids project goes global

Looking for ideas to keep the kids corralled constructively these school holidays? Art Gallery of NSW’s Together In Art Kids online project has heaps to keep them amused and your fuse unblown.

Aimed at kids aged between five and 12, the first iteration earlier this year featured artist Del Kathryn Barton, who championed the theme ‘Inner Worlds’. Almost 800 kids from all over Australia submitted their make-do masterpieces online, using whatever materials they had to hand. You can check out some of the highlights on the website. In fact, it was so popular they don’t want anyone missing out this time round.

Now Together In Art Kids is going global, with kids anywhere in the world able to join in and let their creativity shine. Indonesian-Australian artist Jumaadi has chosen the theme ‘Special to Me’, inviting artworks inspired by someone, something or somewhere special to your little ones.

“As children here in Australia begin to return to school, many more children around the world remain isolated from their friends and community, and we’re all experiencing a mix of emotions,” Jumaadi says. “In times like these, I like to create pictures of my friends, loved ones, family – those near and far – and draw from my fond memories of special places in my mind. Those things excite me to make more pictures. But more than that, they give me a kind of comfort.”

Art Gallery of NSW deputy director and director of collections Maud Page says she’s been delighted by the imagination on display from budding young artists. “Due to the tremendous positive response to the first round of Together In Art Kids in Australia, we are excited to open the second round to international entrants, giving children living anywhere in the world a new avenue to express themselves creatively.”

Your kids can submit work online until 5pm on Sunday, July 12, with a digital exhibition of entries launching on Monday, July 27.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

