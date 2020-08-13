Help your kids learn about the Indigenous history of the land on which the Sydney Opera House stands

The Sydney Opera House stands on Bennelong Point, known to the Gadigal people of the Eora nation as Tubowgule. It was originally a tidal island before it was permanently connected to the city by filling in the harbour with lots of rocks. At one stage, it was also home to an Aboriginal man named Bennelong who lived in a brick hut on the site, and form whom it takes its current name.

This fascinating history and more is revealed in Guwanyi Walama: Kids Tour. Indigenous hosts Georgia and Sharni lead your little ones on a digital exploration of the site’s rich culture. Shown at schools to 10,000 students and counting, this is the first time the riveting tour has been made available to the public.

It’s been designed to deepen your children’s understanding of Aboriginal history in a fun and engaging way that seems doubly important as the Black Lives Matter movement gains prominence. Georgia and Sharni will take your family’s hand and guide you from creation time to pre-settlement, through the arrival of the first fleet and the ramifications, right up to today and the ongoing commitment of the Sydney Opera House to our incredible First Nations creatives.

You’ll be able to stream it from Sunday, August 16 at 4pm, and it’s recommended for kids aged eight and up.

