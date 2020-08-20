The Australian Chamber Orchestra and the Opera House have teamed up to bring the adored Aussie kids' book to life

Have your kids re-read beloved Australian children’s author Margaret Wild’s beautiful picture book There’s a Sea in My Bedroom a bajillion times? Now they can see it come alive online thanks to the (ACO).

Actor Jack Richardson plays the role of David, the boy who’s frightened of the great wide ocean but gradually falls in love with its soothing magic after hearing the sound of the spray trapped inside a conch shell. “Come out, sea, come out,” David says softly. “I won’t hurt you.”

This gorgeous theatrical adaptation, adapted and directed by Tim McGarry, was recorded on the currently hibernating Joan Sutherland stage. It’s aimed at kids aged two to seven, weaving captivating storytelling with an original score by Paul Stanhope performed by musicians from the Australian Chamber Orchestra, so it’s also a great way to introduce your little ones to classical music. And we’re guessing there are a lot of parents out there who would appreciate our smallest folks embracing a bit of that soothing conch shell sea sound bliss.