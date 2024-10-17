TreeTop Adventure Park in Abbotsbury is an eco-friendly treetop obstacle course, with flying foxes, climbing nets, dangling Tarzan-like liana branches, monkey bridges, rafts, trapeze bars and ladders. There's also a rollercoaster zip line that zooms down 500 metres of loops and dips at 50 kilometres an hour, will be a huge drawcard for thrill-seeking adventurers.

The Aussie company that operates the park is passionate about protecting and managing the environment. The wooden platforms circling each tree have been constructed in the most critter-friendly way possible, with gaps for possums, lizards and insects. And as we approach the TreeTop Safari, we’re told to look out for brown snakes.

After we gear up with a helmet and full-body harness, the instructors show everybody how to safely navigate the ladders and treetop zip wires. When we climb to the highest point we can see the Blue Mountains on one side and the city skyline on the other, all before launching into the final flying fox, which is 360 metres long.

Children ten to 17, and taller than 1.4m, can join adults on the TreeTop Safari or the three progressive levels of the more physically demanding treetop course. It’s a day-long family adventure as the green, blue and red levels can take up to three hours to complete. The youngest adventurers (ages three to nine) pay for a two-hour period, where they can complete three mini courses as many times as they wish. The mini course runs up to 3m above the ground, and parental supervision is required. And for particularly brave grown-ups, there’s an adults-only extreme black course, too.

