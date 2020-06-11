50 things to do in Sydney at least once in your life

What are the best events and attractions in Sydney? We've created the ultimate bucket list

Note: Many performances, museums and venues have been closed or cancelled due to current events. Events on this list may be affected by these cancellations – if you're unsure, please call ahead to confirm.

Whether you're after natural beauty, glorious culture or rip-roaring good times, Sydney's bursting with experiences to suit every taste. We’ve picked out 50 of our favourite things to do in the Harbour City that are a must for visitors and Sydneysiders alike. Take a read and get cracking on this ultimate to-do list.

