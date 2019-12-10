The best museums in Sydney
Deadly animals, hot rocks, mummified corpses and buried treasure – Sydney's museums are anything but boring.
If the thought of a trip to a museum conjures thoughts of mind-numbing school trips and dusty exhibits, Sydney's roll call of world-class institutions are ready to banish those bad memories.
Head out on a journey of discovery and learn of the fascinating natural histories, scientific endeavors, design innovations and surprising stories that have made this city what it is today.
If your interests are more piqued by the bizarre, you should also head to these six unusual museums in Sydney.
Sydney's best museums
Australian National Maritime Museum
Whether it's the Harbour, the beaches or Finding Nemo, Sydney's bound to the water like a babe to the breast. Circumnavigate the ANMM if you're keen jump aboard a submarine and live out all your Hunt for Red October fantasies.
Hyde Park Barracks Museum
Home to convicts, wastrel women, immigrants, law courts, a vaccine institute and a government printer, this place has seen it all. Discover the people who built this city and, if you're really quiet, hear their footsteps echo down the halls.
Justice & Police Museum
For history with a macabre twist of the knife, look no further. This old court house has seen many rapscallions sentenced for dastardly deeds. Spiked gates and winding stairways take you to pokey cells, murderous mug-shots and weapons to make the stomach turn.
Elizabeth Farm
Parts of the original 1793 construction – the oldest surviving European building in Australia – remain. They also have the oldest surviving olive tree in the Museum's gardens. The interior has been restored to its 1830s condition, while the museum’s genteel tearooms are open weekends only between 10am and 4pm.
Museum of Sydney
Smack bang on top of the foundations of Australia's first Government House, the MOS is a celebration of the city's past, present and future. With video walls, poetry, storylines and panoramas out onto the city, this is a one-stop shop for visitors and curious locals.
Nicholson Museum
Its Victorian reserve is perfect for an exhibition that includes mummified bodies and body parts amongst the ancient objects. Haunting and beautiful, the Nicholson holds Australia's largest collection of antiquities and will entice even the most reluctant Indiana.
Powerhouse Museum
This hotbed of science, design and innovation is big on hands-on exhibits for budding gadgeteers and button-pushers, as well as blockbuster fashion, design and pop-cultural exhibitions.
Sydney Jewish Museum
You can't exhibit grief but you can explore it. The SJM has the dignified space needed to take us through events of the Holocaust with respect, and ponder life's biggest issues.
Susannah Place Museum
The Rocks once teemed with working-class Aussies. Built in 1844, their terraces invoke humble glories and provide plenty of fodder for history buffs and nosy parkers.
Australian Museum
Note: The Australian Museum will be closed to the public until mid-2020 to undergo a major facelift. Funnel webs, king browns, red backs, salties – find Australia's most deadly here, stuffed or behind glass. Laugh in mortality's face, glory in the wonders of natural history, and scare the rellies off your sofa bed and onto the next flight home.
