Powerhouse Museum

This former power station is the flagship venue for the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (MAAS)

Located on the site of the old Ultimo Power Station, the Powerhouse opened as a museum in 1988 and is the largest in Australia, with a collection of 385,000 objects, 22 permanent and five temporary display spaces, and more than 250 interactive exhibits. It covers science, technology, creativity, decorative arts and Australian popular culture. Permanent exhibitions include Ecologic: Creating a Sustainable Future, Cyberworlds: Computers and Connections, Experimentations, and Transport. There's also a reconstructed 1930s cinema showing films from that period, a steam-powered locomotive train the 1850s (in the foyer), and the Boulton & Watt steam engine (1785).

Currently, the Powerhouse is free to enter, but due to capped capacities, visitors will need to book a time slot ahead of time online.

The current incarnation of the museum will begin a "staged closure" from July 1, as it prepares to move its collection to a new, purpose-built building in Parramatta. However, its new home in Sydney's west will not be complete until 2023, so if you're hoping to catch one last glimpse of the Powerhouse's extraordinary exhibitions, you'll need to act quickly.