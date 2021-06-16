Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Powerhouse Museum
Photograph: Marinco Kojdanovski

The Powerhouse Museum is getting a major $500 million makeover

It will become a world-class fashion and design hub

By
Alannah Maher
Advertising

The Powerhouse Museum is set to receive a top-to-bottom makeover thanks to a huge injection of investment. The NSW Government announced on Tuesday that it would spend almost half a billion dollars on the major redevelopment of the cultural institution that has stood on the site of the historic Ultimo Powerstation since 1988.

This is a dramatic about-face in the fate of the beloved museum of applied arts and sciences, which was saved just shy of a year ago after an initial decision to shut its doors for good and relocate its collection to a new facility in Parramatta. The Powerhouse had previously spent six years in limbo as a government plan to tear down the heritage building and sell off the land to apartment developers was met by huge community opposition.

This will be the first major government investment in the Powerhouse since it was founded. The total spend on the Ultimo regeneration (estimated to be approximately $480 million), the new museum in Parramatta (which is still going ahead) and plans to expand the institution’s Castle Hill Discovery Centre is set to exceed $1.4 billion. This sum represents the biggest investment in a single cultural institution in the state since the commissioning and construction of the Sydney Opera House, which had run up a bill of $102 million in total by the time it opened in 1973.

A design competition will be held this year to find an architectural team to take the lead on the facelift and expansion. The plan is for the revamped Ultimo museum to have a main (but not exclusive) focus on fashion and design while the Parramatta location will primarily focus on science and technology. The process of selecting a designer and locking in a builder is expected to take the better part of a year, and a timeline for completion will be announced thereafter. The plan is to keep the Ultimo location open throughout the process, and only commence major works once the Parramatta branch is open (this is due to happen in 2023) so at least one location will be open to the public at all times. In the end, Sydney is due to have not one, but two fresh world-class museums, which is a clear win for the city. 

Feel like exploring the grand halls of a museum now? Check out our guide to the best museums in Sydney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.