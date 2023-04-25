Time Out says

Dive in with the beasts of the deep with this blockbuster exhibition at the Australian Museum

If you’re fascinated by the ocean's most fierce apex predator, then you won’t want to miss this spectacular new exhibition, which is debuting at the Australian Museum before it goes on to tour the world.

For 450 million years, sharks have dominated Earth’s oceans. Today, their existence has never been under more threat. In this new exhibition, visitors will explore the diversity of these ancient predators with eleven life-size shark models, interactive experiences and specimens from the Australian Museum collection. With cultural connections reaching back countless generations, visitors will also discover how First Nations’ and Pasifika Peoples’ knowledge of sharks can help us protect them.

To accompany the blockbuster exhibition, the Australian Museum is hosting a series of program events including talks, workshops and activities to sink your teeth into.

Twilight Bites is a monthly after-hours talk and tour series with renowned shark scientists and cultural experts on Wednesday evenings. After each talk, guests are invited to explore the Sharks exhibition, where specialists in various fields of shark science will appear to answer your sharpest shark questions.

The littlest shark fin-atics will be well fed too, the spring school holiday program has a stack of shark themed events. Kids can get hands on with Cool Sharks: Clay Sculpting Workshop (Thu 29 & Fri 30 Sep, 10.30-12.30pm, 1.30-3.30pm, $52-$65 per child), learn what makes a shark a shark at The Tooth About Sharks (Oct 5, 6 & 7, 10.30-11.00am, 11.30am-noon, 1.30pm-2.00pm, $12-$15), and back by popular demand Nature Photography Workshops ( Tue 27 & Wed 28 Sep, 10.30-11.30am, noon-2pm, 2.30-4.30pm, $28-$65).

During Sharks, the northern sandstone façade of the Australian Museum building is being illuminated nightly by a huge 17-metre-squared artwork featuring the Hammerhead, Reef, Great White, Sand Tiger, Bull and Whale sharks. The exterior activation portrays a window into the Australian Museum, giving passers-by a sneak peek into the exhibition inside.

Sharks opened to the public on September 24. Tickets are on sale now – adult tickets are $29, child tickets $17.50, concessions are $23 and a family of four is $76.

Want more? Check out the best museums to visit in Sydney.