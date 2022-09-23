Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Stories of Home

  • Museums
  • Museum of Chinese in Australia, Haymarket
  1. Stories of Home at MOCA
    Photograph: Supplied/MOCA
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Stories of Home at MOCA
    Photograph: Supplied/MOCA
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Museum of Chinese in Australia
    Photograph: Supplied/MOCA
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Check out this interactive pop-up exhibition from the exciting new Museum of Chinese in Australia

Sydney’s newest cultural institution is a designated space for the stories and contributions of Chinese Australians. The creators of MOCA, the Museum of Chinese in Australia, are encouraging visitors to throw out everything you thought you knew about museums, and step into a space that brings past, present and future together in one place. 

Ahead of its grand reopening in 2023, you can check out an interactive pop-up experience at the museum space in Haymarket. Learn the story behind how MOCA came to fruition and the unifying meaning behind its purpose. The Stories of Home exhibition features prominent Chinese Australians from Sydney, who share their experiences of growing up at the intersection of two cultures, and recommendations for the best places to discover around Chinatown.

“We are not a traditional museum. We tell the stories of the past alongside the contemporary with a view to better understanding/influencing the future,” sayes Tony Stephens, MOCA’s executive director. “The Stories of Home project is the embodiment of this approach. Crowd-sourced and democratic, we invite the public to contribute their story of home so we can all better understand the beauty in our differences as well as our similarities.” 

From Incu’s Brian and Vincent Wu to artist Louise Zhang, visitors can immerse themselves in the stories of everyday Chinese Australians who carry the legacy of their ancestors, root themselves in the present, and pave the way for future generations. MOCA also extends an invitation to Australians across the country – and globe – to share their story of home, which could come to life in the museum’s physical and digital spaces in time to come.

You can check out the pop-up at 744 George Street (entry off Hay Street). It’s open from Wednesday to Friday, 11am to 4pm, until September 23. 

Hungry for more houses of knowledge? Check out the best museums in Sydney.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.moca.com.au/
Address:
Museum of Chinese in Australia
744 George Street
Haymarket
Sydney
2000
Cross street:
Hay Street
Contact:
enquiries@moca.com.au
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.