Intrigued by the night sky? Take a guided tour at Sydney Observatory

Built in 1858, Sydney Observatory – which sits up on top of the hill at Millers Point in Sydney city – gained international recognition under Henry Chamberlain Russell, the government astronomer from 1870 to 1905, who involved Sydney in the International Astrographic Catalogue, the first complete atlas of the sky. The Sydney section alone took 80 years to complete and filled 53 volumes. Sydney Observatory opened to the public in 1982.

Sydney Observatory offers a range of tours (booking essential) that are well worth checking out. You pay (a fairly decent) price for the tours, but non-guided regular admission to the gardens and museum is free, and there's a great view of the city from up there – including beautiful sunsets.

Sydney Observatory has three domes – and it's worth noting that the East Dome (pictured) is a purpose-built telescope housing that has been specifically designed to be accessible for people with limited mobility. This new dome incorporates the original metal structure (removed from the site in 1986 and now fully restored) and an astrographic telescope (star camera) used to map the Southern sky.

Most importantly, the East Dome houses a new state-of-the-art telescope with an "articulated relay eyepiece" – basically a piece of tech that allows people in wheelchairs easy viewing through the telescope.

If you're intrigued by the night sky, you just think it's pretty, or you simply want to get a great view of Sydney, head up to the Sydney Observatory.

