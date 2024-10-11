Taronga Zoo has everything going for it. It's beautifully laid out. The paths are wide and meandering. There are breathtaking views of the harbour. They go to great lengths with their conservation efforts. And, best of all, the place is full of what seem like well-looked-after animals.



Taronga is also the most fun way possible to have your conscience pricked about the parlous state of the planet for many of our co-inhabitants. For an example of a sobering statistic: right this minute, you almost certainly have more Facebook friends than there are wild Sumatran Tigers. As that little factlet suggests, the zoo is also making a song and dance about its conservation work as well as its education, research and breeding programmes, so you can spend freely on site knowing that your money is going towards funding worthwhile causes. That stuffed penguin you bought for your nephew might be making the difference between the survival or the extinction of the Corroboree frog.



Make a day of it and take in the shows (especially the bird show) as well as the feeding times, which are available at the website, in order to see the beasts at their most lively.

Top tip: Arriving by ferry is a great way to come if you're heading there from south of the bridge (city side) – apart from the beautiful ferry ride, and you get to arrive at the zoo entrance via the Sky Safari cable car, looking down over the elephants and chimps.

