The Australian Museum of Magic

Time Out says

The Magicians Cabaret Theatre has long been favourite with out-of-towners, known for their flashy dinner shows packed with old world Paris-inspired dance, song and magic. But they also keep a side hustle, operating the mysterious Australian Museum of Magical Arts by day. Those who still dust off their David Copperfield or Penn and Teller DVDs every Christmas will get a kick out of seeing tonnes of magic paraphernalia up close. And yes, you’ll learn the mechanics of a few entry-level tricks (after you sign a ‘magician’s oath’ of secrecy). Razzle dazzle aside, it’s the exhibits detailing the history of the craft – the plans, patents, costumes and literature – that hold much more allure. They too, have a grand reveal: the enormous levels of human inventiveness and imagination that go into creating magic.

