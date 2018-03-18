Sydney
The Australian Museum of Magic

  • Museums
  • Darlinghurst
The Magicians Cabaret Theatre has long been favourite with out-of-towners, known for their flashy dinner shows packed with old world Paris-inspired dance, song and magic. But they also keep a side hustle, operating the mysterious Australian Museum of Magical Arts by day. Those who still dust off their David Copperfield or Penn and Teller DVDs every Christmas will get a kick out of seeing tonnes of magic paraphernalia up close. And yes, you’ll learn the mechanics of a few entry-level tricks (after you sign a ‘magician’s oath’ of secrecy). Razzle dazzle aside, it’s the exhibits detailing the history of the craft – the plans, patents, costumes and literature – that hold much more allure. They too, have a grand reveal: the enormous levels of human inventiveness and imagination that go into creating magic.

Find more unusual museums to visit in Sydney.

Details

Address:
91
Riley Street
Darlinghurst
2010
Contact:
View Website
02 9267 4747
Price:
$27-$41
Opening hours:
Tours run Sun-Fri 11.30am & 1.30pm, Sat 1.30pm
