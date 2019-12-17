Seven unusual museums to visit in Sydney

Climbing the mighty arches of the Harbour Bridge is by far the most breathtaking way to experience this architectural icon. However, it’s also one of the priciest attractions in the city, running up to hundreds of dollars for a ticket. If you want to get up close and personal with this world-famous Sydney landmark without breaking the bank, the Pylon Lookout is a cheap and cheerful alternative, albeit with a little less adrenaline required. Located in the southeast pylon, this multi-level museum and viewing platform lets visitors explore the history of the bridge’s conception and design, by visionary architect JCC Bradfield, as well as chronicling the years of its construction between 1923 and 1932. Today, the Harbour Bridge is still considered one of the true wonders of the industrial age, while also remaining the tallest steel arch bridge ever built. And while you won’t quite reach its 134-metre peak at the Pylon Lookout, the panoramic, open-air viewing platform will get you to a respectable 87 meters above sea level, while offering stunning views of the Sydney Opera House and harbour waters that you’d be hard-pressed to match anywhere else in the city. Some of the exhibits hail from a time when dioramas and curio-cases were the pinnacle of museum technology, but while there is something undeniably retro (OK, we really mean naff) about a few of the displays, the museum is chock full of fascinating information, including a number of factoids you likely never knew about the Sydney's treasured 'coathanger'. And at just $19 for an adult ticket, the million-dollar views that await you at the top of the lookout's 222 stairs are more than worth the price of entry.