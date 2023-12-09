Sydney
Alex G

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • The Metro Theatre, Sydney
picture of Alex G sitting on an escalator
Supplied/Frontier Touring
Buy ticket
Time Out says

The American indie singer-songwriter is bringing his talents to Sydney after much anticipation

After crushed plans to visit Australia in 2020 (take one guess why - we don't want to talk about it), lo-fi indie rocker Alex G will finally be making the trip Down Under this December. 

Alex Giannascoli – known professionally as Alex G – is quite possibly one of the most influential singer-songwriters of his generation, producing indie music with clear cues to the likes of Pavement and Elliott Smith. Touring to support his album God Save the Animals (2022), where he was lauded for his “sharp lyrical simplicity”, Alex G will perform at the Metro Theatre on Saturday, December 9.

The multi-instrumentalist first broke onto the scene after self-releasing various albums, EPs and singles on Bandcamp. After being discovered as “the internet’s best secret songwriter”, he was signed and has since released the albums Trick (2012), DSU (2014), Beach Music (2015), House of Sugar (2019) and God Save the Animals (2022).

If you haven’t already listened to the chord progressions, multi-layered melodies, and ragged riffs in Alex G hits like ‘Sarah’, ‘Runner’, ‘Treehouse’, ‘Advice’, this is your encouragement to do so – and stat. 

Alex G performs at the Metro Theatre on Saturday, December 9. The Frontier member pre-sale starts Monday, August 28 at noon, and the general public sale is Wednesday, August 30 at 10am. You can get tickets via the Ticketek website here.

For more banging gigs, check out all the best spots in Sydney for live music

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=ALEXG23
Address:
The Metro Theatre
624 George St
Sydney
2000
Price:
$69.90

Dates and times

Buy
