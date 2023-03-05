Time Out says

Not all boy bands are created equal, and Backstreet Boys are a cut above the rest. They've amassed more than 100 million album sales since their epnoymous debut album in 1996, and have continued touring to sold-out arenas. What's more, unlike most other bands of their ilk, they've still got the original line-up: AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell.

The Backstreet Boys – well men, really – are returning to Australia for the first time in nearly a decade with their DNA tour, a veritable pop spectacular. The tour is in support of their new album, DNA, so the setlist is peppered with new material. But fans of vintage Backstreet Boys needn't fear: they're still happy to pull out their biggest hits more than two decades later and execute them with the kind of pop precision you expect.

They'll be dropping into Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on March 4 and 5. They'll also be playing in Perth's Rac Arena on February 25, Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on February 28 and March 1, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 8, then across the ditch to Spark Arena in Auckland on March 11. Grab your tickets here!

