Backstreet Boys DNA Tour

  • Music, Pop
  • Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park
Backstreet Boys
Photograph: LiveNation
Time Out says

Backstreet's back – complete with stadium-filling pop, slick dance moves and the original line-up

Not all boy bands are created equal, and Backstreet Boys are a cut above the rest. They've amassed more than 100 million album sales since their epnoymous debut album in 1996, and have continued touring to sold-out arenas. What's more, unlike most other bands of their ilk, they've still got the original line-up: AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell.

The Backstreet Boys – well men, really – are returning to Australia for the first time in nearly a decade with their DNA tour, a veritable pop spectacular. The tour is in support of their new album, DNA, so the setlist is peppered with new material. But fans of vintage Backstreet Boys needn't fear: they're still happy to pull out their biggest hits more than two decades later and execute them with the kind of pop precision you expect.

They'll be dropping into Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on March 4 and 5. They'll also be playing in Perth's Rac Arena on February 25, Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on February 28 and March 1, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 8, then across the ditch to Spark Arena in Auckland on March 11. Grab your tickets here!

What's your age again? Blink 182 are touring too!

Written by
Ben Neutze

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.com.au/artist-backstreet-boys-16
Address:
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127

Dates and times

Buy
