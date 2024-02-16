Sydney
Blink-182

  • Music, Punk and metal
  • Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park
Blink 182 promo photo
Photograph: Jack Bridgland
Time Out says

The original line-up is back for a huge Australian tour in 2024

Blink-182 are back, and what's our age again? It must be getting up there because it's been nearly ten years since they toured – and this time around, they're reuniting to bring the original threesome of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker to Australia.

Kicking off a five-date tour in Perth on February 9, 2024, aupported by Rise Against, Blink-182 will then head to Adelaide before hitting Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on February 13. After we've had our fill of their stacked back catalogue, including 'All The Small Things', 'Adam's Song' and 'I Miss You', they'll head to Sydney on February 16 and afterwards Brisbane, wrapping up their tour on February 19.

Although 1997's Dude Ranch was a lot of our first introduction to Blink-182's attitude-filled punk rock, they truly hit the mainstream with their third album Enema of the State in June 1999, which sold over 15 million copies worldwide and propelled them to pop-punk stardom off the back of huge singles like 'What's My Age Again?'.

The following years saw DeLonge exit the band twice, Barker experience a life-changing plane crash, and Hoppus a cancer diagnosis. Since then, they appear to have made amends, with these Australian dates a quick stop on a multi-date world tour.

General public tickets go on sale for Blink-182's Sydney show on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1pm at Live Nation. Get in quick, because if you miss out, you'll surely be singing 'Dammit'.

Wanna rock? Check out the best bars and pubs in Sydney for live music.

Written by
Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.com.au/artist-blink-182-32951
Address:
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127

Dates and times

