Blackpink

  • Music, Pop
  • Around Sydney, Sydney
The members of kpop band Blackpink stand on a white background in various black outfits
Photograph: Blackpink
Time Out says

The K-Pop superstars are heading to Sydney for two nights only

Blackpink is coming Down Under! Start your K-Pop engines, fire up your best singing voice, and get ready to dance the night away as the Korean megastars hit the Harbour City for two nights only in June 2023.

Their 'Born Pink' world tour, kicking off in Seoul in October and continuing into 2023, was unveiled via an announcement on their Instagram page. The epic global lineup includes two nights in Melbourne (June 10-11), two nights in Sydney (June 16-17), and one night in Auckland (June 21).

Venues for the tour, including the Australian leg, have not yet been released but will be updated in the coming months. Ticket details also remain a mystery for now, but stay tuned for more information on ticket pre-sales and release.

The South Korean pop group made a huge splash six years ago when they debuted back in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured smash hits 'Whistle' and 'Boombayah'. Blackpink is the highest-charting female Korean act ever on the Billboard Hot 100, hold the record for the best-selling album by a Korean girl group of all time, and their music video for 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' was the first to surpass one billion views on YouTube for a Korean artist.

Find out more about their upcoming 'Born Pink' world tour at the official website.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.timeout.com/melbourne/music/blackpink
Address:
Around Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000

Dates and times

