Mainline the all-time greats of revered singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell re-envisioned by a cabaret queen

Nathan Apodaca had no clue a carefree TikTok video he posted of himself lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ while cruising on his skateboard and drinking cranberry juice was going to blow up globally. An astounding viral sensation, the clip has been viewed a bajillion times since. It even inspired Mick Fleetwood to mimic the moment, with the pair later getting to chat together, and it pushed ‘Dreams’ back to the top of the charts some 43 years after its 1977 release. The video won a legion of new fans for the song and the band, and the simple truth remains that brilliant music never grows old.

And that’s why we’re super-pumped that Australian cabaret and musical theatre star Queenie van de Zandt is bringing an encore performance of her smash hit show Blue: The Songs of Joni Mitchell to Riverside Theatres on February 12. Whether you’re a long-time fan of legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Joni’s heartfelt blues, including megahit single ‘Big Yellow Taxi’, or have only just stumbled onto her seminal album Blue, we can assure you the combination of Mitchell’s lyrical genius and van de Zandt’s va va voom delivery is going to be something else.

It's one of the all-time great albums, and you might have heard hit track ‘River’ pop up on the soundtracks for both Love Actually and Almost Famous. But snap up tickets quick, because it’s a one and done chance to see van de Zandt do Joni’s thing. “Joni is my favourite singer-songwriter,” van de Zandt says of the Woodstock-infused show that features songs from across Mitchell’s career, including Blue tracks ‘A Case of You’ and ‘Little Green’, as well as Clouds heartbreaker ‘Both Sides, Now’, which memorably played out over the end credits of horror movie Hereditary.

