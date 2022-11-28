Sydney
Broadway Diner

  • Music, Music venues
  • Broadway Shopping Centre, Glebe
  1. A team of retro waitresses wearing rollerskates pose in a 50s diner
    Photograph: Supplied/Broadway Diner
  2. A row of red leather bar stools in a 50s diner
    Photograph: Supplied/Broadway Diner
Time Out says

In this musical dining experience from the Karen’s Diner crew, wait staff take centre stage

Sing out, Louise! If you thought that bursting into a musical number in the middle of a ’50s-style diner only happens in Grease, think again. A new Broadway-themed diner opens in Sydney this November – aptly located in the Broadway Shopping Centre. Here, the entire restaurant is transformed into a stage, and patrons can become audience members (and participants) in a delicious production. 

Broadway Diner resurrects retro Americana with unparalleled commitment. Decorated with a classic chessboard-chequered floor, oversized campy trinkets and glowing neon signs, the interior is an Insta-worthy backdrop to enjoy a bite or a jazzy cocktail. Your wait staff will be kitted-out with vintage-style milk bar uniforms and roller skates, and they’ll not only be taking your order, but treating you to an entire show. They’ll be performing the night away in song and dance as you snack on burgers, loaded fries, and more delicious diner classics.

Broadway Diner is the brainchild of the same team behind the notorious Karen’s Diner. Not familiar with it? Read all about our first-hand experience at that famously rude dining experience here. But whereas the staff at Karen’s are all about bringing the sass, the servers at Broadway Diner are focused on creating nothing but good vibes. You can be sure that the waitstaff will be performing some golden oldies, so bring your best singing voice because patrons are more than welcome to sing along. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show!

Early bird tickets are available now for $20 including a beer or wine and a burger. When was the last time you got a drink and a feed in Sydney for less than a lobster, let alone with a show?  Snap up your tickets here before it books out.

Hankering for a show? Check out the best musical theatre in Sydney.

Written by Elizabeth Whitehead

Details

Dates and times

