The cast of Wicked NY
Photograph: Supplied/Joan Marcus

The best musicals in Sydney

Here are our picks of Sydney's biggest all-singing, all-dancing stage spectaculars

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross
Look sharp, triple threats! Sydney is a hotbed for showstoppers, with major musicals passing through our theatres every month, including both homegrown gems and large-scale spectacle from Broadway and the West End. These are all the biggest shows that are either currently playing or coming our way in the next year or so.

RECOMMENDED: Check out our tips for scoring cheap tickets and our latest reviews of Sydney shows.

Musical theatre in Sydney

Beauty and the Beast
Photograph: Supplied | Daniel Boud | Beauty and the Beast the Musical

1. Beauty and the Beast

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Haymarket

Beauty and the Beast the Musical revives Disney’s 1991 animation in a theatrical masterpiece that captures a tale as old as time, through the panorama of a multi-sensory spectacle in this two-and-a-half hour production. Before you see anything, it’s what you hear that captivates your attention. The orchestration by Danny Troob and sound design of John Shivers completely shifts the atmosphere in each scene, accentuating that gravitas of emotional range of the characters and their circumstances. The presence and influence of the music and orchestration is truly felt in the few moments of its absence. In an artform where too much music can easily become overkill, the sound design shifts seamlessly between diegetic and non-diegetic to support transitions between dialogue and musical scores.  Shubshri Kandiah, who plays Belle (and who also played princesses in Disney’s Aladdin, Roger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Belvoir St Theatre’s Into The Woods), has become Australia’s go-to princess, and deservedly so. Kandiah’s performance carries the youthfulness and animation of a Disney cartoon while exuding the elegance of a woman born to be royalty. While Belle’s disdain for Gaston (Jackson Head) falters in the pair’s duet, ‘Me’, this oversight is beyond compensated for in her timbre and melody throughout the rest of the performance.  Head plays the repugnant role of Gaston delightfully. His performance elicits a tug-of-war of admiration for his execution but also an unease at the

Read review
Buy ticket
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

2. Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

Australia loves Tina Turner – the one-two punch of her appearance, both in the film and on the soundtrack of Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, and the use of her cover of Bonnie Tyler’s The Best to promote the NRL back in the day made sure of that. Will they love Tina, the acclaimed jukebox musical based on her life and, naturally enough, packed with her tunes? Well, yes, probably – as long as your appreciation of that music outweighs the shortcomings of the writing. That writing is by Pulitzer-winner Katori Hall, along with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, but as a piece of drama Tina struggles to encompass the life of its subject. We begin in Tina’s childhood in Nutbush, Tennessee, when the pre-fame protagonist – then simply Anna Mae Bullock – was deserted by her mother (Ibinabo Jack). We then follow her through her soaring career and abusive, drug-sodden relationship with Ike Turner (a role carried well by Tim Omaji), her eventual break from him, forays into solo work, and ultimately her ascent into superstardom under the stewardship of Australian manager, Roger Davies (Mat Verevis, doubling down on Australianisms), along the way finding love with German PR rep Erwin Bach (Matthew Prime). They’re still together, as it happens, and both are executive producers here. Ruva Ngwenya is revelatory, fully embodying the real deal’s strength, charisma, power, and talent. The issue is that Tina has difficulty covering so much territory, even at two hours and 45 minutes (interval included),

Read review
Buy ticket
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Photograph: Darlinghurst Theatre Co/Robert Catto

3. Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Darlinghurst

Musical theatre nuts, rejoice! This Tony Award-winning show is finally coming to Australia. Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is a form-defying “electro-pop opera” based on a scandalous slice of Tolstoy’s War and Peace. Darlinghurst Theatre Company’s production of The Great Comet opens at Eternity Playhouse on Wednesday, July 5, with the season running until August 20. Following a critically exalted off-Broadway run and an acclaimed transfer to Broadway starring Josh Groban, this exhilarating production was coined “lively, intelligent and utterly engrossing” in Time Out New York’s five-star review. But if you’ve never heard of it before, you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. Allow us to assist.  You can read our four-star review of the Australian production here (spoiler warning!) and find our handy explainer about The Great Comet below: The Australian Team Locally, it is directed by Dean Drieberg (Hamilton, resident director), with musical direction by Claire Healy (Six the Musical, musical director), choreography by Brendan Yeates (Hamilton, resident dance supervisor) and set design by multidisciplinary artist Tyler Hawkins. Newtown's own ethically produced demi-couture fashion label Nicol & Ford, known for producing classically “feminine” silhouettes for all gender identities, has been engaged for costuming. The design duo debuted their stunning, ethereal design concepts for Great Comet in their sophmore runway at Australian Fashion Week earlier this y

Read more
Buy ticket
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Photograph: SOH/Daniel Boud

4. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

As an undoubted masterpiece of 20th-century musical theatre, Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s gory fable Sweeney Todd has proven to be a relentless muse for directors all over the world. Since its Broadway premiere in 1979, this story of a revenge-fuelled barber’s murderous reign of terror has been transplanted into East London pie shops, ‘70s council flats, Depression-era slums, and a whole laundry list of other unexpected settings besides. And yet, sometimes the best creative tack is to stick to the tried and true – so while the Sydney Opera House debut of this grim and gothic production may not seek to reinvent the demon barber of Fleet Street, it still delivers a show that goes straight for the jugular. Director Stuart Maunder offers us a Penny Dreadful come to life. Out of the shadows and smog, a horrid troupe of Victorian spectres – gin-soaked harlets; flat-capped dock workers; disdainful gentry – emerge to warn us of the dangers skulking in the darkness. Right from the off, the white-knuckle hysteria of Sondheim’s merciless vocal extremes and the hints of the Dies Irae funeral march cut through with an unnerving taint of dissonant harmony gets the blood pumping and sets the 19th-century melodrama tone this production channels. Roger Kirk’s staging of grimey wooden scaffolds and soot-stained brick walls coupled with Philip Lethlean’s eerie lighting design amps up this period energy further still, summoning the dank gloaming of London’s cobblestoned streets and the ve

Read review
Buy ticket
Elvis: A Musical Revolution
Photograph: Supplied/'Elvis: A Musical Revolution'

5. Elvis: A Musical Revolution

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

Ladies, gentlemen, others, we're here to report that Elvis is in the building. Opening on August 5, Elvis: A Musical Revolution has taken over Sydney's State Theatre, with a Melbourne run to follow from October 6. Brought to you by the team behind the saucy Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical, Elvis features dazzling choreography, incredible costumes, plentiful sing-along songs, and more light bulbs than you've ever seen. Sydney is the first city in the world to see this musical spectacle. The show has been developed and workshopped in America, but never staged in a full-scale professional production ever before. Following an extensive nation-wide talent search with over 700 applicants, theatre and television star Rob Mallett was hand picked to play the King of Rock himself. In an exclusive interview with Time Out, Mallett said: "It surprised me when I started doing the material, it sat on me really well." Read the full chat over here (including Mallett's answer on whether he's worried about going full Austin Butler, and not being able to drop the accent!). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Sydney (@timeoutsydney) The man needs no introduction, but in case you need a quick reminder of what Presley and his legacy have achieved, here's a synopsis: he has sold more than one billion records, has been inducted into five Halls of Fame, and holds the record for most hits in the Top 40. More than 60 years after his global debut, his legacy is stro

Read more
Buy ticket
Murder for Two review
Photograph: Hayes Theatre Co/Phil Erbacher

6. Murder for Two review

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Elizabeth Bay

A fantastic night of musical theatre doesn’t always call for million-dollar sets, a huge cast, expansive chorus lines of high-kicking dancers and fireworks. Sometimes, you just need two ridiculously talented performers, a grand piano, and a mystery to solve. Enter Murder For Two – aka, the very definition of a rip-roaring rollicking ride (and a couple of Australia’s most exciting up-and-coming musical comedy stars both have their hands on the wheel). A maverick by name and by nature, Maverick Newman (The Comedy of Errors, Friends! The Musical Parody) deftly darts between playing 12 different and equally eccentric suspects as Gabbi Bolt’s small-town police officer, Marcus Moscowicz, attempts to solve the case. ...this playful show rides the thin line between clever and silly at a thrilling, dangerous speed Who shot and fatally killed the great American novelist Arthur Whitney – at his surprise birthday party, no less? The body is still warm, the guests are all in shock, and the nearest detective is an hour away. Moscowicz has big dreams of making it to detective, and this is his big chance to prove his sleuthing skills, with the help of his silent partner, Lou.  More than in any other show, a two-hander like this demands a lot from its performers – who are also tasked with playing the score on piano as they act and sing. Bringing Newman and Bolt together on this was a stroke of evil brilliance. Like a chocolate stolen from a child, Murder for Two is an absolute treat with a si

Read review
Buy ticket
Miss Saigon
Photograph: Opera Australia/Daniel Boud

7. Miss Saigon

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

Cameron Mackintosh’s award-winning new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Miss Saigon is set to open at the Sydney Opera House in August 2023, in partnership with Opera Australia.  Inspired by the 1904 opera Madama Butterfly – which Opera Australia brought back to Handa Opera on the Harbour in March to critical acclaim – Miss Saigon has become one of the most successful musicals in history since its premiere in London in 1989. The original Broadway production of Miss Saigon opened in 1991 and went on to play for nearly ten years. Miss Saigon tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they're torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son. The new production is a stunning spectacle, with the cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like ‘The Heat is On in Saigon,’ ‘The Movie in My Mind,’ ‘Last Night of the World’ and ‘American Dream.’  Young Australian singer Abigail Adriano will make her mainstage lead debut in the coveted role of Kim. Of the hundreds of auditioning hopefuls, 18-year-old old Sydney-born new-comer Abigail was the clear standout. Singing from a young age, Abigail performed in Tim Minchin’s Matilda the Musical when she was 11, and then went o

Read more
Buy ticket
Wicked
Photograph: Supplied/Hugh Stewart

8. Wicked

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Darling Harbour

Gather your broomsticks and click your heels together three times – one of the most successful musicals in the world is about to crash land in Sydney with the sheer force of a house falling on a woman wearing a pointy hat. Officially announced in October, the 20th anniversary of Wicked will be celebrated with an exclusive season at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in August 2023. This is a revival of the John Frost production, which opened in Melbourne in 2008 and went on to tour nationally and internationally. Following the announcement of the two young Aussie performers who landed the breakout lead roles, the full principal cast has dropped. Hand-picked from more than 1,000 auditions, some big names are joining Sheridan Adams as Elphaba and Courtney Monsma as Glinda. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Sydney (@timeoutsydney) Playing the role of the conniving and manipulative Madame Morrible will be Australian theatre icon and multi-award winning actress Robyn Nevin. Nevin has played leading roles for all of Australia’s major theatre companies, in London’s West End and in the US, as well as countless roles on screen. For the musical theatre stage, she played Mrs Higgins in the Australian tour of My Fair Lady directed by Julie Andrews. Theatre and television favourite Todd McKenney will play the Wizard. This year, McKenney celebrates 40 years as a professional entertainer, having played lead and headline roles in more than 20 musicals, most notably

Read more
Buy ticket
The Dismissal
Photograph: Squabbalogic/Harvey House Productions

9. The Dismissal

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Darlington

The epic story of Australia’s most dramatic political event gets the theatrical treatment it deserves in this “extremely serious musical comedy” from award-winning music theatre powerhouse Squabbalogic. The Dismissal explores the sacking of prime minister Gough Whitlam by then governor general Sir John Kerr on November 11, 1975 – as told through the eyes of iconic larrikin Norman Gunston, played to uncanny perfection by the irrepressible Matthew Whittet (Darlinghurst Theatre’s Let The Right One In).  Alongside Whittet, star of stage and screen Justin Smith (Belvoir’s Into The Woods and Hayes Theatre Co’s Dubbo Championship Wrestling) will star as Gough Whitlam, Andrew Cutcliffe (Neglected Musicals & Hayes Theatre Co’s Bells Are Ringing) as Malcolm Fraser, and Octavia Barron-Martin (Hayes Theatre Co’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes) as Sir John Kerr.   These performers will lead an amazing cast of stand-out music theatre performers, including Georgie Bolton (Peacock/STAN’s Joe vs Carole), Peter Carroll (Belvoir’s Into The Woods), Lincoln Elliott (Squabbalogic’s On A Clear Day You Can See Forever), Joe Kosky (Come From Away), Kaori Maeda-Judge (STC’s White Pearl), Shannen Alyce Quan (Six the Musical), Quinton Rofail Rich (National Theatre of Parramatta’s Choir Boy), Monique Sallé (ATYP’s The Deb), Brittanie Shipway (Bell Shakespeare’s The Lovers), and Anusha Thomas (Little Eggs Collective’s Metropolis). The Dismissal is conceived and directed by Jay James-Moody with a book by Blake E

Read more
Buy ticket
The Marvellous Elephant Man the Musical
Photograph: Supplied

10. The Marvellous Elephant Man the Musical

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Moore Park

Ladies and gentlemen, roll up, roll up! It's almost show time at Spiegeltent Festival Garden and this year, the award-winning cabaret musical comedy, The Marvellous Elephant Man the Musical, is coming to town. Fresh from sell-out seasons in Melbourne and Adelaide (where it received the Critics Circle Award), this must-see spectacle is sure to steal the show as the headline act of the 2023 Sydney Fringe Festival. Now it’s your chance to experience the magic and madness of The Marvellous Elephant Man, as it premieres in Sydney from September 1 to October 1. Heralded by critics as "Beauty and the Beast meets Book of Mormon", this captivating theatrical tale tells the story of Joseph Merrick, a professional ‘freak’ known as the Elephant Man. Audiences will be taken on an emotional rollercoaster as they follow his outrageous misadventures and fights to overcome prejudice and prove that love conquers all. Throughout the show, you’ll also meet the villainous and megalomaniacal medical mastermind, Dr Treeves, who rivals Mr Merrick for the affections of the lovely Nurse Hope. Co-directed by Olivier-award-winning Broadway director, Guy Masterson, and acclaimed filmmaker, Chris Mitchell, The Marvellous Elephant Man boasts an all-star cast of musical theatre talent. Ten Tenors singer Ben Clark (The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd, The Magic Flute) will take centre stage as John Merrick; Opera Australia veteran Kanen Breen (La Bohème, The Merry Widow, The Mikado, Sweeney Todd) will pl

Read more
Buy ticket
Chicago
Photograph: Crossroads Live/Juliet Taylor

11. Chicago

  • Theatre
  • Musicals

Get ready to pop, six, squish – the musical on everybody’s lips arrives in Sydney with a star-spangled cast in June 2024.  Returning to the stage to play the powerful and glamorous Velma Kelly is Zoë Ventoura. After starting her career on the musical theatre stage, Ventoura spent many years working on television and in film, and is best known for her roles as Mel Rafter in the original cast of Packed To The Rafters and as Dr Alex Nielson in Home and Away. Joining her as the irreverent and determined Roxie Hart is musical theatre star Lucy Maunder, who is currently playing the role of Mrs Banks in Mary Poppins. Maunder has shone in many musical productions including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fun Home, Matilda: The Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Grease and Pippin. One of Australian theatre’s greatest leading men, Anthony Warlow, will step into the shoes of the cunning and charismatic lawyer Billy Flynn. A beloved and prolific star on Broadway and across Australia, Warlow’s notable musical theatre roles include lead roles in The Phantom of the Opera, The Wizard of Oz, Annie, The Secret Garden, Guys and Dolls, My Fair Lady, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Les Misérables. As Roxie’s gullible and hapless husband, Amos, will be much-loved comedy icon and character actor Peter Rowsthorn. Recognised as long-suffering husband and pants-man Brett Craig on Kath & Kim, Peter has performed in many Australian television comedy series and on stage

Read more
Grease
Photograph: Supplied/Jessica Bendell Publicity

12. Grease

  • Theatre
  • Musicals

You better shape up! Australia is getting a brand-new production of the musical hit that’s got groove, it's got meaning – it’s Grease.  Grease returns to Australian stages in a multi-million dollar production featuring all those unforgettable songs from the movie. Just try to resist singing along to ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Sandy’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’, ‘You’re The One That I Want’, ‘Greased Lightnin’’ and ‘Grease is the Word’. Presented by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, the tour is set to debut as Melbourne’s summer musical at Her Majesty’s Theatre from January 2024, before hopping a flying car ride to Sydney’s Capitol Theatre from March 2024. Stepping into the iconic roles of Sandy and Danny are Annelise Hall (The Marvellous Elephant Man, Aspects of Love) and Joseph Spanti (Friends! The Musical Parody and Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical). Joining them is a star studded cast with Patti Newton as Miss Lynch, Marcia Hines as Teen Angel and Jay Laga’aia as Vince Fontaine.  The production has announced the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre as the Official Charity Partner. Annelise Hall (aka Sandy) is delighted to be the official Ambassador for Olivia’s Walk for Wellness this year, which will take place on Sunday, October 8, at the Alexandra Gardens in Melbourne – one of Olivia’s favourite places.  At the time that it originally closed on Broadway in 1980, Grease’s 3,388-performance run was the longest musical in Broadway history. From the hit 1978

Read more
Murder For Two
Photograph: Hayes Theatre Co/Phil Erbacher

13. Murder For Two

  • Theatre
  • Musicals

An outrageous blend of music, mayhem, and a murder most foul – sign us up! A rollicking musical comedy to die for is coming to the Hayes, the intimate Kings Cross venue at the heart of Sydney’s musical theatre scene. Murder for Two is a hilarious 90-minute show where two of the country’s most exciting up-and-coming musical comedy performers play multiple roles – not to mention the piano – in a rip-roaring parody of classic murder mysteries. (Read our four-star review over here.) Sharing a total of 13 roles between them are Gabbi Bolt and Maverick Newman. After rising to fame through sharing musical parodies and skits on TikTok during the pandemic, Gabbi Bolt has gone on to win Best Newcomer at the 2022 Sydney Comedy Festival, contribute original music to Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical, and appear on The Chaser, A Rational Fear and Spicks and Specks. This will be her professional musical theatre debut. True to his name, Maverick Newman is an award-winning writer, composer and performer from Melbourne who has starred in The Comedy of Errors, Friends! The Musical Parody and Maverick Newman in Conversation with Maverick Newman. Directed by Hayes Theatre Co’s co-artistic director Richard Carroll (Calamity Jane, Once, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), Murder for Two hits the Hayes stage from August 4. Filling out this hoot of a team is the super talented Sam Marques (Metamorphoses, Aspects of Love) who jumps into the role of swing on the show.  “I just loved it, I just thought it was so

Read more
Buy ticket
Review: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Photograph: Darlinghurst Theatre Co/Robert Catto

14. Review: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals

Sumptuous, engrossing, intelligent and properly immersive, the Australian debut of electro pop-opera Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is a stunning accomplishment of creative collaboration. (You can find our explainer for this production over here, and read on for our four-star review.) Darlinghurst Theatre Company’s cathedral-esque Eternity Playhouse has been transformed into an otherworldly atmosphere where the cast of quadruple threats (they also play instruments live as well as singing, dancing and acting) weave through the audience and around the circular stage. Tyler Hawkins’ imaginative yet functional set design marries with Veronique Benett’s lighting design to create a space with  echoes of neon-spliced Spiegeltent chic (which is only heightened by the audience interaction woven into the performance). You’ll find yourself wrapped in moments of awe as someone playing a full-size double bass skips past you, or as a sea of splintered light rains down from an enormous disco ball, or as the entire audience is urged out of their seats to clap and stomp along to a Russian folk song.  Inspired by a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s epic War and Peace, The Great Comet follows the loves, lusts and losses of wealthy socialites living a decadent life in early 19th-century Moscow while a far-off war wages on. (The all-too-current parallels of tension in the Russian region should not be lost on you, as well as the Hunger Games-esque juxtaposition of half of society living

Read review
Buy ticket
    Advertising

