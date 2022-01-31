The best musicals in Sydney

Ladies, gentlemen, others, we're here to report that Elvis is in the building. Opening on August 5, Elvis: A Musical Revolution has taken over Sydney's State Theatre, with a Melbourne run to follow from October 6. Brought to you by the team behind the saucy Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical, Elvis features dazzling choreography, incredible costumes, plentiful sing-along songs, and more light bulbs than you've ever seen. Sydney is the first city in the world to see this musical spectacle. The show has been developed and workshopped in America, but never staged in a full-scale professional production ever before. Following an extensive nation-wide talent search with over 700 applicants, theatre and television star Rob Mallett was hand picked to play the King of Rock himself. In an exclusive interview with Time Out, Mallett said: "It surprised me when I started doing the material, it sat on me really well." Read the full chat over here (including Mallett's answer on whether he's worried about going full Austin Butler, and not being able to drop the accent!). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Sydney (@timeoutsydney) The man needs no introduction, but in case you need a quick reminder of what Presley and his legacy have achieved, here's a synopsis: he has sold more than one billion records, has been inducted into five Halls of Fame, and holds the record for most hits in the Top 40. More than 60 years after his global debut, his legacy is stro