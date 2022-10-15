Time Out says

The brand-new Allianz Stadium will be christened with two huge exclusive concerts from the funkiest man on the planet

Today you might not feel like doing anything, but this October, you will want to do more than lay in your bed. Global hit machine Bruno Mars is ready to funk you up when he opens the brand-new Allianz Stadium with two massive shows – exclusive to Sydney.

Presented by TEG Dainty and taking place over two big nights on October 14 and 15, these will be the first major international concerts to christen the newly refurbished Allianz Stadium in Moore Park. Bruno Mars is a major coup for the Harbour City’s box-fresh stadium. A 14-time Grammy Award winner, Mars is a celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and musician who has sold over 200 million singles worldwide. In Australia alone, Mars has amassed over 773 million streams and has completed three sold-out tours. These forthcoming tours will be Mars’ first time Down Under since 2018.

Get ready to get funky to hits including recent Song Of The Year winner ‘Leave The Door Open’ and other infectious hits like ‘The Lazy Song’, ‘Uptown Funk’ and tear jerkers like ‘When I Was Your Man’.

The world-class Allianz Stadium houses 42,500 seats, and the seating bowl has been transformed into an elaborate artwork conceived by award-winning Indigenous artist Tony Albert, created to the theme of ‘Two Worlds Colliding’.

Telstra Plus pre-sale commences at 1pm on Monday, August 8 to 1pm Wednesday, August 10. General public tickets go on sale from 1pm Thursday, August 11. Head to tegdainty.com for all ticketing information.

