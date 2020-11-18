Australia's primo pop-belter will take on some power ballads with a five-piece band

If you only know Casey Donovan from her stint on Australian Idol you've done yourself a great disservice. The singer has been charming audiences with her infectious charisma and powerful voice for yonks now and it's time you reacquainted yourself. Most recently she gave a show-stealing performance as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago in 2019 and also took time this year to cheer up local audiences with a drive-in live gig. Luckily, Donovan will be returning to the stage as part of Sydney Festival 2021. She'll be blessing City Recital Hall for a one-night-only performance of power ballads and rocking pop reimaginings.

Casey Donovan in Concert will be packed with memorable tunes and pull from a diverse genre songbook thanks to musical director Daniel Edmonds. Expect Donovan's stadium-sized voice to elevate tracks by delicate songbirds like Joni Mitchell and Eva Cassidy, alongside big pop hits by Adele, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé and more. You can also expect a few giggles and witty repartee from this Australian powerhouse as her cheeky stage banter is known to take over (and delight).

Catch Casey Donovan accompanied by a five-piece band on Friday, March 19 at 7.30pm at City Recital Hall. Tickets are on sale now so you can secure your seat in the audience for one of Australia's most bombastic singing talents.