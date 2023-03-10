Sydney
  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Opera Australia choir members standing in pastel costumes
Photography: Supplied/Opera Australia
Time Out says

Opera Australia's chorus takes centre stage in this exploration of notable choral pieces from throughout history

Australia’s only full time opera choir are stepping into the spotlight and putting on their own show. The 48 voices of Opera Australia’s highly acclaimed chorus are taking centre stage at the Sydney Opera House's Joan Sutherland Theatre this summer for Chorus!

The one-hour program will traverse some of the opera canon’s most notable choral pieces. Expect an exploration of five languages and three centuries of music including the likes of Madama Butterfly, Il Trovatore and Rigoletto.

The first solo performance of the choir has been dreamt up and directed by Matthew Barclay, driven by his experience across over 40 productions. He is joined by the expertise of chorus master Paul Fitzsimon, whose close relationship with the chorus results in only the most appropriate exhibition of their skill. 

This performance comes after the chorus’ unwavering dedication to productions at both the Opera House and the Arts Centre Melbourne. Often the choir is required at multiple productions in a week, and sometimes even two in one day. Chorus! is a sensational showcase of both the unity of the group, and their individual talents as decorated sopranos, mezzos, tenors and basses.

Tickets begin at $79. There will be five opportunities to catch the production, between February 4 and March 4. You can book tickets here. 

Want some more heavenly serenades? Check out the best theatre and musicals to see in Sydney this month.

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Event website:
opera.org.au/productions/chorus-sydney/
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $79 + bf
Opening hours:
Various times

Dates and times

