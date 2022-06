Do you believe in freedom, beauty, truth and love? Yes? Good. After a delayed but spectacular run in Melbourne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is kicking it over to Sydney in 2022 for a run at the Capitol Theatre. The show has been getting rave reviews. Time Out Melbourne’s reviewer gave it a whopping five stars, saying: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical is every bit the “spectacular spectacular” fans have waited for, bursting onto the stage with the same visual splendour and captivating music that made Baz Luhrmann’s film such a hit.”