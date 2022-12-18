Sydney
Coogee Carols

  • Music
  • Coogee Beach, Coogee
A crowd of families gather on the grass at an outdoor amphitheatre
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Celebrate the spirit of Christmas by the beach with celebrity guests

After a two-year hiatus, Sydney’s star-studded seaside carols event is back in festive action this Sunday, December 18, and amazingly it’s still free. Melissa Hoyer hosts a line-up of celebrities and singing sensations volunteering their time to belt out contemporary and traditional carols with the support of a live band. 

Musical theatre sensations Natalie Abbott (Muriel’s Wedding the Musical) and Blake Appelqvist (Fangirls) are joining the line-up this year, both fresh from starring in Time Out’s favourite new Aussie musical, The Lovers. Entertainment veteran Cameron Daddo returns this year, along with Coogee local Georgina Hopson (Christina Daaé in Opera Australia’s Phantom of the Opera on Sydney Harbour); five-time Golden Guitar winner and Coogee girl, Amber Lawrence; the Red Wiggle, Simon Pryce; Chloé Zuel (Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton); and more local legends. 

Grab your picnic rug and head to Goldstein Reserve on the foreshore by Coogee Beach for two hours of festive entertainment from 6.30pm on Sunday, December 18. Oh what joy!

Check out the best Christmas carols events in Sydney this year.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
coogeecarols.com.au/
Address:
Coogee Beach
Arden St
Coogee
Sydney
2034
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
6.30-8.30pm

Dates and times

