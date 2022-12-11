Ho! Ho! Ho! The nation’s biggest Christmas carols event is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and they’re welcoming the return of a full-capacity crowd for the first time since 2019. Families and friends can expect a much-needed evening of Christmas spirit at Carols in Domain, and of course, a very special visit from the ol’ mate in red, Santa Claus. In 2022 the star-studded event welcomes to the stage the Wiggles, Samantha Jade, Leo Sayer and Mark Vincent join Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore, Paulini, Lachie Gill and more.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and that means it's time for some good old fashioned carolling. To help you decide where to go, we've located star-studded line-ups crooning contemporary tunes for 'Santa Baby', classical choirs sending chills down spines with 'The First Noel', and wholesome community gatherings where the whole family can do the 'Jinglebell Rock'.
