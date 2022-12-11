Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fireworks erupt over Woolworths Carols in the Domain
Photograph: Supplied/Woolworths Carols in the Domain

The best Christmas carols in Sydney

Hark the herald angels sing, all around Sydney

Alannah Maher
Written by
Time Out editors
&
Alannah Maher
Advertising

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and that means it's time for some good old fashioned carolling. To help you decide where to go, we've located star-studded line-ups crooning contemporary tunes for 'Santa Baby', classical choirs sending chills down spines with 'The First Noel', and wholesome community gatherings where the whole family can do the 'Jinglebell Rock'. 

But before you settle in, make sure you bring the Christmas spirit into your home with our guide on where to buy real Christmas trees in Sydney, and visit one of these sparkling Christmas markets to fill stockings and your stores of festive condiments.

Do you have a Christmas carols event that you want people to know about? Email alannah.maher@timeout.com with an event description, web link, and a photo (note: we require hi-res landscape images with no text or branding overlaid). 

Listen to carol singers around Sydney

Woolworths Carols in the Domain
Photograph: Supplied/Carols in the Domain

Woolworths Carols in the Domain

  • Music
  • Sydney

Ho! Ho! Ho! The nation’s biggest Christmas carols event is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and they’re welcoming the return of a full-capacity crowd for the first time since 2019. Families and friends can expect a much-needed evening of Christmas spirit at Carols in Domain, and of course, a very special visit from the ol’ mate in red, Santa Claus. In 2022 the star-studded event welcomes to the stage the Wiggles, Samantha Jade, Leo Sayer and Mark Vincent join Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore, Paulini, Lachie Gill and more.

Read more
Coogee Carols
Photograph: Supplied

Coogee Carols

  • Music
  • Coogee

After a two-year hiatus, Sydney’s seaside carols event is back in festive action, and amazingly it’s still free. Musical theatre sensations Natalie Abbott (Muriel’s Wedding the Musical) and Blake Appelqvist (Fangirls) are joining the line-up this year, both fresh from starring in Time Out’s favourite new Aussie musical, The Lovers. Entertainment veteran Cameron Daddo returns this year, along with a star-studded line-up.

Read more
Advertising
Noel! Noel! A Brandenburg Christmas
Photograph: Australian Brandenburg Orchestra

Noel! Noel! A Brandenburg Christmas

  • Music
  • Classical and opera
  • Sydney

The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra is dedicated to the music of the 16th century, fusing modern with the ancient. Their annual festive concert series promises an uplifting celebration encapsulating more than 700 years of music. Expect choral folk melodies, much-loved carols, rousing hymns, and other rare musical delights from around the world. This year Noël! Noël! will feature a special guest, award-winning First Nations entertainer Marcus Corowa. The concert series will be at Sydney’s City Recital Hall from December 10-15 and at St Patrick's Cathedral, Parramatta on December 12. Book your tickets here

Read more
Buy ticket
A Choral Christmas Celebration
Photograph: Supplied/St Mary's Cathedral

A Choral Christmas Celebration

St Mary’s Cathedral will resound with exquisite Christmas music in two concerts on Friday, December 16, performed by the St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir and Sinfonia Australis (a chamber orchestra of some Australia’s finest players). With choral works by Bach, Handel and Rutter, and a feast of favourite Christmas carols. Year after year, sell-out crowds have been delighted by this traditional Christmas experience which sees the world-famous choir, orchestra offer glorious music and verse. At both concerts (11am and 7pm), the choir and orchestra will be joined by celebrities and prominent public figures who will deliver seasonal readings. General admission tickets start at $20. Get your tickets here.

Read more
Advertising
Noël Sydney
Photograph: Supplied

Noël Sydney

  • Things to do
  • Markets
  • Sydney

Sydney's massive new European-style Christmas festival is taking over the Royal Botanic Garden and some of Macquarie Street’s historic buildings until December 24. And while it's not strictly a carols-only affair, it does boast nightly entertainment and a magical drone sky show. It just wouldn't be Christmas without Australia's answer to Michael Bublé, David Campbell. He'll be performing on December 21, with free nightly entertainment by a Noël House Band, Katie Noonan, Lucy Durack and a whole swag more.

 

Read more
Carols by Candlelight Christmas Eve
Photograh: Flickr/Jules Antonio

Carols by Candlelight Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, Newtown Erskineville Anglican Church hosts a traditional lesson and carols service, sung by candlelight. This Christmas eve service will take place amid the ambiance of the gothic St Stephens Church, a landmark of the Newtown area. Come for traditional classic carols, sung to the music from a 150-year-old organ. The event starts at 8pm. No need to RSVP. Everyone is welcome.

Read more

Twinkle twinkle little Sydney

Go see these 13 unmissable Christmas movies
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!