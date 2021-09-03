Delta Goodrem leads the Australian contingent of this free, 24-hour livestream concert featuring huge stars

Australia has been going all out to stop the spread of the Delta variant, but there’s one Delta we have all the time in the world for, and that’s the inimitable Delta Goodrem. She’ll join a global sparkling line-up of stars worldwide as part of 24-hour livestream concert Global Citizen Live. Goodrem will be beamed out live, all over the globe, from the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House on September 26 our time.

Global Citizen is a worldwide coalition of impassioned people committed to the cause of ending extreme poverty by 2030 by exerting pressure on governments and change-makers worldwide to do better on achieving equality and a sustainable world for all. They are hosting free concerts all over the world across the 24-hour timeline. In New York, stars including Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Cyndi Lauper will come together. Ed Sheeran, the Black Eyed Peas and Christine and the Queens head up the Paris leg. You'll also be able to catch BTS, The Weeknd, Usher, Metallica, Green Day, Ricky Martin and Duran Duran. Aussies Hugh Jackman and Keith Urban are involved, as is Kiwi Lorde, with more stars yet to be announced. There will also be massive events rocking out in Lagos and Rio de Janeiro.

In Australia, you can mainline the coffee and watch the full 24-hour gig live on free streaming platform 9Now, as well as on the Global Citizen YouTube page. Goodrem can't wait: “I am honoured to be joining Global Citizen and to perform as part of Global Citizen Live along with a historic line-up of artists, activists and world leaders coming together to inspire hope and to create change,” she says.

