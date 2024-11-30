Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Dom Dolla

  • Music, Dance and electronic
  • The Domain, Sydney
Dom Dolla sitting with his hand to his face against a black backdrop.
Photograph: Supplied/Untitled Group
Advertising

Time Out says

Save your love for November, because Dom Dolla is returning to Sydney for one of his biggest shows yet

It's safe to say it's been a massive 12 months for Aussie music producer (and local!) Dom Dolla. He's performed sell-out shows across the country, co-headlined Spilt Milk, and is now set to appear at festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Park Life and Tomorrowland. Oh, and what about the Grammy nomination for his remix of the Gorillaz track ‘New Gold’, and the back-to-back appearances in the top five of Triple J’s Hottest 100 with 'Saving Up' and 'Rhyme Dust'?

Phew! And now, Dolla's just announced a massive national tour that will see him visit Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.

When is Dom Dolla playing in Sydney? 

Dom Dolla will put on an epic headline performance at Sydney venue The Domain on November 30, 2024. Dolla will also perform in Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane through November and December 2024 in what will be his largest-ever shows.

How can I get tickets to the Sydney Dom Dolla show and how much do they cost?

Pre-sale registration is now open here – this is your best chance of securing a ticket, as it isn't guaranteed that there will be tickets available in the general sale. Registration closes at 10am AEDT on February 19, 2024. The pre-sale tickets will then officially go on sale at 12pm (local time) on February 19, 2024.

What will the Dom Dolla Sydney show be like?

If his shows in Melbourne last year were anything to go by, strap yourself in for one helluva gig. We're talking lasers, insane pyrotechnics and maybe even a couple of special guests (Spiderbait hit the stage for a 'Black Betty' remix). Concertgoers can also expect to hear all the hits, including 'Saving Up', 'Rhyme Dust', 'Eat Your Man' (we can hope for a Nelly Furtado appearance, right?), 'Miracle Maker' and 'New Gold'.

For all the latest info, head to the website.

Want more gigs? Here are the best spots in Sydney for live music.

Leah Glynn
Written by
Leah Glynn

Details

Event website:
www.domdolla.com/
Address:
The Domain
Macquarie Street, Tarpeian Precinct
Sydney
2000
Price:
Various prices
Opening hours:
7pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.