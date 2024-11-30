It's safe to say it's been a massive 12 months for Aussie music producer (and local!) Dom Dolla. He's performed sell-out shows across the country, co-headlined Spilt Milk, and is now set to appear at festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Park Life and Tomorrowland. Oh, and what about the Grammy nomination for his remix of the Gorillaz track ‘New Gold’, and the back-to-back appearances in the top five of Triple J’s Hottest 100 with 'Saving Up' and 'Rhyme Dust'?

Phew! And now, Dolla's just announced a massive national tour that will see him visit Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.

When is Dom Dolla playing in Sydney?

Dom Dolla will put on an epic headline performance at Sydney venue The Domain on November 30, 2024. Dolla will also perform in Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane through November and December 2024 in what will be his largest-ever shows.

How can I get tickets to the Sydney Dom Dolla show and how much do they cost?

Pre-sale registration is now open here – this is your best chance of securing a ticket, as it isn't guaranteed that there will be tickets available in the general sale. Registration closes at 10am AEDT on February 19, 2024. The pre-sale tickets will then officially go on sale at 12pm (local time) on February 19, 2024.

What will the Dom Dolla Sydney show be like?

If his shows in Melbourne last year were anything to go by, strap yourself in for one helluva gig. We're talking lasers, insane pyrotechnics and maybe even a couple of special guests (Spiderbait hit the stage for a 'Black Betty' remix). Concertgoers can also expect to hear all the hits, including 'Saving Up', 'Rhyme Dust', 'Eat Your Man' (we can hope for a Nelly Furtado appearance, right?), 'Miracle Maker' and 'New Gold'.

For all the latest info, head to the website.