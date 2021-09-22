Don't start now – Dua Lipa is bringing her Future Nostalgia tour to Sydney in 2022

British pop sensation Dua Lipa is betting that by late 2022, Australia will be ‘all good already’ and ‘so moved on its scary’ from the Delta variant. How do we know this? Because she’s bringing her Future Nostalgia arena tour Down Under, stopping at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday, November 8. And we bet that the chorus of “Don't show up, don't come out” from her hit song ‘Don’t Start Now’ is gonna hit differently after Sydney has weathered two major lockdowns.

The earworm dealing singer-songwriter behind one of the hottest albums of 2020, Future Nostalgia, and one of the most hotly debated remix albums of 2020, Club Future Nostalgia, was last in Australia as a special guest at the 2020 Sydney Mardi Gras celebrations alongside British crooner Sam Smith. (Remember that? Remember the last “normal” dancefloors of the Beforetime?) However, the new dates will mark her first tour here since 2018, and will be Aussie fans’ first chance to sing along with her to bangers like ‘Break My Heart’. We’re simply ‘Levitating’!

General tickets are on sale from 2pm on Thursday, September 23. You can get your hot little hands on tickets through Live Nation.

