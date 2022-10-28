Time Out says

Founded by Sam Weller and hailed as “one of the most exciting new ensembles on the Sydney scene”, orchestral musical collective Ensemble Apex will perform a modern reading of Verdi’s Requiem with members from Sydney Philharmonia Choir’s VOX and guest principal vocalists, Mariana Hong (soprano), Anna Dowsley (mezzo soprano), Nick Jones (tenor) and David Greco (bass). This rare and exclusive event will take place in Dangrove, Judith Neilson’s famed art storage facility, and represents the very first opening of the venue’s Great Hall to the public.

This is an exciting development after Neilson recently launched cutting-edge live performance venue Phoenix Central Park. Just like concerts at the Phoenix, tickets to these Dangrove shows can only be claimed through a free ballot.

First performed in Milan in 1874 to mark the death of prolific Italian writer Manzoni, Italian operatic composer Giuseppi Verdi’s epic, liturgical work was brought to life by 1000 singers and 400 instrumentalists, combining operatic bravura with symphonic prowess, going on to become recognised as one of the most influential pieces in the Western musical canon.

Furthermore, on top of a fantastic evening of Verdi, audiences will also get a rare look inside the award-winning Dangrove building, a working art storage facility that houses Judith Neilson’s world-renowned art collection.

Curated by Phoenix Central Park creative director and executive producer Beau Neilson, the concerts will take place in the 10,000 square meter Grand Hall, a spectacular space normally used for temporarily displaying large scale artworks.

Ensemble Apex will perform Verdi’s Requiem at Dangrove on October 27 and 28, 2022. Find out more here.