Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Phoenix Central Park

  • Music
  • Chippendale
  1. Shows at Phoenix Central Park
    Photograph: Phoenix Central Park/Jordan Munns | Cxloe
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Shows at Phoenix Central Park
    Photograph: Phoenix Central Park/Jordan Munns | Thandi Phoenix
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Shows at Phoenix Central Park
    Photograph: Phoenix Central Park/Jess Gleeson | Tangents
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Shows at Phoenix Central Park
    Photograph: Phoenix Central Park/Jess Gleeson | Tangents
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Shows at Phoenix Central Park
    Photograph: Phoenix Central Park/Jordan Munns | Thandi Phoenix
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Shows at Phoenix Central Park
    Photograph: Phoenix Central Park/Trevor Mein
    PreviousNext
    /6
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Enter the ballot for your chance to see an intimate show at Judith Neilson's cutting-edge live performance venue

At this quirky venue, architecture and interior design crash together with visual and performing arts in a dramatic yet harmonious meeting, each enhancing and embracing the other for a totally immersive experience – a ‘total work of art’.

But perhaps even more intriguing than the impressive architectural design of this performance space, is the ticketing system. There is no monetary exchange required for the cutting-edge acts you can see at Phoenix Central Park, you just need to enter a ballot and become one of the lucky winners. 

The programming here is diverse and eclectic; audiences can expect anything from the classics to experimental music – from solo piano recitals to opera, from contemporary dance to poetry readings, and from chamber music to edgy performance art.

Located in Chippendale, sidled up next to the award-winning Central Park Mall, which is draped in its own shroud of living greenery, Phoenix occupies the site of a warehouse that was fire damaged and vacant. Peeking out from the brick skeleton of the original building, you can see the modern black shell of the custom-built performance space within. The building, by Durbach Block Jaggers and John Wardle Architects, also includes a gallery and a central garden.

At full capacity, the space accommodates only 120 people per performance. Phoenix was always designed to offer intimate performances with strictly limited tickets, and those tickets have been in high demand. Seating is offered on a first-in, first-served basis. There is bench seating, floor cushions and standing room. Get in early to guarantee a seat, or if you have accessibility requirements, you can make it known and have a seat reserved. 

The construction and the programming it breathes life into is the vision of Judith Neilson, the same philanthropist and arts enthusiast who co-founded White Rabbit Gallery. The gallery, which showcases contemporary Chinese art, is just a few hundred metres from Phoenix, and is also free to visit (no ballot required, but you might have long lines to contend with if the exhibition is popular). 

You might be able to guess why Phoenix was named after the mythical firebird that rises from the ashes. But aside from the original building’s own charred history, the name also symbolises the renaissance of a previously gritty, semi-industrial inner-city suburb to become a cultural hub. 

Under the creative direction of Beau Neilson, Phoenix opened in February 2021 after the global pandemic initially delayed the building’s public opening by almost a year.

Check out the latest performances and enter the ballots at phoenixcentralpark.com.au.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
49 O'Connor St
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Contact:
www.tickets.phoenixcentralpark.com.au

What’s on

Strata Jazz Festival

  • Jazz

After kicking off the year with an impressive third season of cutting-edge gigs, Chippendale’s intriguing new 120-seat performance venue is set to serve up a slice of all that jazz, with a forthcoming four-day festival curated by Laurence Pike. Running from March 31 to April 3, the program features 11 shows from some established and emerging genre-defining and genre-defying artists. This includes the elder statesman of the Australian jazz community, Mike Nock; prolific pianist/composer/recording artist Andrea Keller; the exciting return from internationally renowned, seminal electronic/jazz trio Triosk after a fifteen-year absence; and an inspiring younger generation of Sydney musicians such as Hekka, Microfiche, Holopeak and Hilary Geddes. “I've always believed that jazz, improvisation, creative music, whatever you'd like to call it, is a way of making music, not a style. It’s a balance of knowledge and instinct in which the performer and listener can potentially experience the moment together. It's a way of being present in the world,” says Pike.  “Strata represents the generational layers of this music embedded in our city. It’s an exciting opportunity to galvanise the art form in Sydney after a long period of disconnection, with the world class venue of Phoenix Central Park providing a focal point of creativity and community.” Like all shows at the philanthropic Phoenix Central Park, all tickets are completely free, but you need to enter a ballot for the opportunity to sc

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.