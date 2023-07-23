Time Out says

Splendour In The Grass is one of those classic east coast institutions that just makes sense. After running in the North Byron Parklands for more than two decades, the vibey winter music festival is making a (hopeful) triumphant return to its OG location after three long years of major setbacks driven by that disease and unhinged mud floods.

We really hope that four times is a charm, because the big news on the grapevine is that god of pop, Lizzo, will be this year’s dazzling big-time headliner. Yes. You are allowed to scream.

Lizzo is clearly one of the best people on Planet Earth right now, and to get the chance to let loose under the Byron sky to her serotonin-laden dulcet tones is kind of what dreams are made of. The queen of good times and disco-funk-flute playing will be performing on the main stage some time between July 21 and 23, 2023, and tickets will be available for presale on March 23. You can sign up for first release tickets right here, while festival organisers have said they will be unveiling a 'flexible pricing model' for tickets – which essentially means they will get more expensive as time goes on. So, we suggest that if you want to see the four-times Grammy winner IRL, get in quick.

With the rest of the line-up still to be announced, the 21st edition of Splendour in the Grass is shaping up to be a pretty special time. With La Niña officially over, and festival organisers saying they have heavily invested in “significant onsite materials and equipment to immediately address unexpected weather conditions”, we are hoping that the skies will stay blue and that the campgrounds and dance floors will flow with lots of good times, and absolutely no catastrophic mud.

Frankly, we all deserve it.

You can stay up to date with all things Splendour in the Grass 2023 by clicking right here.

