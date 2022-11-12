Sydney
Fridayz Live

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Giants Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park
A still from the No Scrubs video of TLC in silver outfits
Photograph: YouTube
Time Out says

See TLC, Akon, Ashanti, Shaggy and Macklemore in real life

So, um. TLC, Akon, Ashanti, Shaggy and Macklemore are all going to be in the same room (well, stadium stage) together in Sydney this November, and you can go and see them in real, legitimate life. Like, yes. This is for real. 

On Saturday, November 12, some of the world’s greatest living R'n'B legends are set to gather in Sydney town to perform their most bangin’ of classic hits from the ‘90s to now in a massive stadium dance party at Giants Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park.  We’ll just pause for your inevitable hysterical screaming. No shame. 

After a two-year hiatus, Fridayz Live (once known to you as RnB Fridays) is back with its fifth installment, guaranteed to be the biggest party yet, with this year’s rendition hosted by Aussie social media superstar Abbie Chatfield and American rapper Fatman Scoop (a rather dichotomous pair, but we’re here for it), joined by resident DJ Yo! Mafia spinning the decks. 

Along with the insane line-up, this mega show will be chock-a-block with flaming pyrotechnics, massively sleek production and all the jaw-dropping bells and whistles that turn a simple concert into a ‘90s RnB legend concert

Fridayz Live is an 18+ show that will be going down at the Giants Stadium on November 12, 2022. Tickets are on sale now and range from $129.90 to $199.90.

Run, don’t walk, and snag yourself one right now, right here. 

Want more crazy good live music, right now? Check out all the best live gigs happening in Sydney this month.  

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
fridayz.live/sydney
Address:
Giants Stadium
Grand Parade
Olympic Park
Sydney
2127
Price:
$129.90-$199.90

Dates and times

