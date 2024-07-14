Time Out says

The sapphic siren of alt-pop is heading back to Sydney after a selling out her headline tour just last year

Excuse me people, but have you checked on the melancholic sapphic in your life? You might need to, because Girl in Red is coming to town, and this news probably means that they’re losing their mind and listening to a Spotify deep dive of emotional European folk-pop right about now. That’s right, after selling out her run of headline dates last year, Secret Sounds is excited to announce that Girl in Red is heading back Down Under, set to play some of her biggest Australian shows yet this July.

With her latest album in tow, the Doing it Again Asia/Oceania Tour will grace the stage of Sydney’s legendary Hordern Pavilion on Sunday, July 14, in addition to dates in Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane (and we’re also told that Adelaide should “sit tight”).

Since the release of her charming debut single ‘I wanna be your girlfriend’ Norwegian alt-pop artist, songwriter and record producer Marie Ulven (aka Girl in Red) has been gaining legions of fans with her biting songs about navigating the world as a young queer woman. Her honest lyrics and intimate production has thrilled listeners around the world, making the Norway-born singer-songwriter one of the streaming era’s biggest grass-roots success stories.

Ulven’s successes so far have taken her a long way from the bedroom where she made her earliest records. She's played popular festivals such as Oya and Glastonbury and toured with pop icons like Conan Gray, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift on the North American leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. This is your chance to see this artist perform live as she broadens her sonic horizons during an era that she has described as “more ambitious, and more exciting, and more idea-driven” than before.

Girl in Red’s 2023 Australian headline dates sold out well in advance, so you’ll want to jump on these tickets quickly. Presale begins from 10am AEST on Friday April 26, and tickets to the general public are available from 10am on Monday, April 29, over here.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll just be busy singing “They’re so pretty it hurts, I’m not talking about boys I’m talking about girls…” to no end.

