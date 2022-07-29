Time Out says

This eclectic festival brings together the best of Brookvale’s burgeoning arts scene over 11 days

Brookvale’s Inaugural Music, Film and Culture Festival launches this July, and with 11 events over 11 days, between July 2 and 29, you’re sure to find something to tickle your fancy. Featuring everything from a roller disco to a cacao ceremony, drumming circles, burlesque performances and Japanese rope bondage – this eclectic fest is infused with skater punk, opera, Latin beats, organic house, neo-funk, trip-hop ballet, and more.

More than just a festival, Groundswell is a movement, largely driven by the self-funded BAD (Brookvale Arts District) initiative – along with the Plant Room, a shared creative and events space in a former factory warehouse – to support the burgeoning live music, arts and culture scene in Brookvale and ensure it continues to flourish. There are plans to grow Groundswell into a major, annual event with both local and international creative talent.

The festival also includes presentations from local artists, musicians and filmmakers, a screening of the remastered Australian surf classic A Winter’s Tale, plus a Q&A with the film’s Northern Beaches director Phil Sheppard.

Legendary local artist and former frontman of skate-punk/hardcore band the Hellmenn, Ben Brown, has donated three large-scale artworks to hang on the venue’s walls, which will be auctioned at the end of the festival to support BAD.

“Brookvale Arts District is one of the most exciting night-time precincts to emerge in Sydney over the past few years, and it’s great to see this major festival taking place,” says Michael Rodrigues, Sydney’s 24-hour economy commissioner. “The event will be a celebration of local talent and a great contribution to Sydney’s resurgent 24-hour economy. It’s a great example of collaboration between local stakeholders and I can’t wait to see the festival live and in action.”

Groundswell runs from July 2-29 at the Plant Room, Brookvale. Tickets range from about $11 to $93. You can check out the program and snap up your tickets here.

