Music, Rock and indie ANZ Stadium , Sydney Olympic Park Sunday November 14 2021
Guns N' Roses during their 2016 world tour
Photograph: Teg Dainty Group
Welcome to the jungle! Stadium rock is back

Don't you cry tonight – the original big-hair hard rockers Guns N' Roses are returning to Australia for a huge stadium tour in late 2021.

Appropriately enough, they'll be here in November (though our summertime rain tends towards the warmer end of the scale), blitzing through the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Adelaide. Original band members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will be there, as well as Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

Guns N' Roses sold more than 5 million tickets worldwide during their 2016 worldwide tour, and there's no reason to think this one won't sell fast, too. Tickets go on sale on November 25, 2020, so then you can be taken down to the Paradise City (well, OK, ANZ Stadium). 

Ain't it fun?

Details
Event website: https://www.tegdainty.com/tour/gnr21/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: ANZ Stadium
Address: Sydney Olympic Park
Edwin Flack Ave
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127

Dates And Times
