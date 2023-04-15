Sydney
Jackson Browne

  • Music, Folk, country and blues
  • Aware Super Theatre, Sydney
Jackson Browne under a boardwalk
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

American singer-songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Jackson Browne is headed Down Under for five soulful gigs

American singer-songwriter and your mum's first love, Jackson Browne is heading Down Under in April 2023, so grab the savvy b and start dancing in the kitchen. 

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriter’s Hall of Fame inductee will return with his full band to Australia and New Zealand, performing five special headline shows in Perth for A Day on the Green (April 11), Melbourne (April 13), Sydney (April 15), Auckland (April 18), Wellington (April 19), and Christchurch (April 21). It will be Browne's first performance in Australia since 2018 and frankly, we're beside ourselves and cannot wait to weep while belting out The Load Out.

Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Thursday, August 25 (at noon local time) via the Ticketek website here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=JACKSONB23
Address:
Aware Super Theatre
Aware Super Theatre
14 Darling Drive
Sydney
Surry Hills
2000
Cross street:
410 Elizabeth Street
Price:
From $101+BF
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

