Josh Pyke

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • The Factory Theatre, Marrickville
Josh Pyke plays his national tour
Photograph: Supplied | Josh Pyke
Time Out says

Join Australia's king of indie music on the national tour of his new album, 'To Find Happiness'

Last time Josh Pyke was gigging in Sydney, he was playing a socially distanced gig in cabaret mode at Marrickville’s Factory Theatre for his album Rome, which he dropped in the height of lockdown, joining forces with Time Out to do it via a livestreamed concert in a craft brewery (Time In Sessions).

Now he’s back in town and in fine form for the national tour of his latest album, To Find Happiness, at the Factory Theatre on June 25. 

Since breaking out to widespread success with the release of his debut album, Memories and Dust, in 2007, the ARIA Award-winning Pyke has cultivated a strong community of supporters around Australia and beyond. On this tour, you can hear hits from Pyke’s six acclaimed albums and singles from his latest album, including ‘The Hummingbird’ (Ft. Gordi), ‘Your Heart Won’t Always Weigh a Tonne’ and ‘Circle of Light’. 

Grab your tickets here and meet us at the house in the middle of the hill.

Listen to Time Out's podcast interview with Josh Pyke.

Details

Event website:
www.factorytheatre.com.au/events/2020/10/23/josh-pyke
Address:
The Factory Theatre
105 Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
www.factorytheatre.com.au
02 9550 3666
Price:
$55.50

Dates and times

