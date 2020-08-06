Mim Beanie and a trio of string musicians guide your kids round the world in a fun afternoon adventure

Mim Beanie is here to lead your kids into the wonderful world of classical music. Sydney Youth Orchestras stars Sarah Qiu on violin, Alison Eom on viola and Jessica Ellis playing the cello, accompany her as together they present a fun gig for all the family in Kids Music Café: Around the World.

Let the beloved singer and these heroes of the string section guide you through songs sourced from five different continents. They’ll teach you how to dance along to them too, in a session specifically designed to delight and amuse the littlest ones among us. They’ll be introduced to the Can-Can in France, jazz hit ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’ in the US, traditional Chinese song 'Mo Li Hua (Jasmine Flower)', Argentinian tango ‘Libertad’ and our very own anthems ‘Waltzing Matilda’ and ‘I Still Call Australia Home’.

A dab hand at distracting mini-Beanies across Australia, Mim will be on singing duties. She was nominated for an ARIA Award last year for the Beanies’ second album, Imagination Station, and their podcast, beloved by kids, has accrued a staggering half a million downloads and counting.

So hope on board and trip the light fantastic. And eager beavers can get stuck into this cute creative activity sheet before tuning in to the Opera House’s From Our House to Yours digital platform on Sunday, August 9 at 4pm (or anytime you like after that).

