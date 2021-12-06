Update: the three-day festival has been postponed due to the current Covid outbreak

Update, Jan 4 2022: the organisers of King Street Carnival have announced that the festival will be postponed due to the current Covid outbreak. The three-day event was originally scheduled for January 14, 15 and 16. New dates are TBC. A statement on the website reads:

"Whilst the decision is a very difficult one for everyone involved, with case numbers spiraling and the ongoing uncertainty around the current outbreak, we as organisers don’t feel that now is the right time to be bringing large crowds into the local community.



As all event producers in these times need to be, we are forever optimistic and are currently working with all artists, agents, suppliers and relevant authorities to find a suitable reschedule date that ensures the integrity of the event and quality of the line-up remains intact."

What once was a one-day knees-up of music, performance and bevvies packing out the pubs and bars of the legendary King Street drag in Newtown has exploded into a three-day weekender bender. This January, the Inner West’s annual King Street Crawl has evolved into the King Street Carnival, with the inaugural fest taking over Newtown and spilling over into the surrounding parks from January 14 to 16.

Over 60 artists will perform at this celebration of the Inner West’s multi-genre music, food, drink, art and culture scene. Headlined by Yothu Yindi, You Am I and Confidence Man, the big hitters include sets from Amyl and the Sniffers, Horrorshow, Jess B, Hiatus Kiayote, Middle Kids, Kaiit, Donny Benét, Sarah Blasko and more.

There will be three big days of shows taking over the Sydney Park Amphitheatre and two big days of gigs at Camperdown Memorial Rest Park, in addition to two open-air parties taking over the historic Brick Pits at Sydney Park from queer party-starters Heaps Gay and Inner West Reggae Disco Machine.

Hunger and thirst can be quenched all weekend long at the pop-up Fabtown Food and Beverage Hub in Sydney Park, which brings together a batch of locally loved breweries and restaurants featuring P&V, Grifter, Bush, Yulli's, Cow & the Moon and more. Fabtown is open to the general public by donation. All money raised goes directly to Newtown Neighbourhood Centre.

Plan your outfit now and head to the website to start plotting your own festival crawl. Weekend passes have now sold out, but you can grab single-day passes here that gain you access to all park sites (subject to capacity). Tickets for the all-ages King Street Carnival start at $56.60 for adults, which is some pretty whopping value considering the credentials of all those headliners.

