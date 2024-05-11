Time Out says

He’s back! The alternative hip-hop artist behind hits like ‘Same Love’ and ‘Thrift Shop’ is coming back to Sydney off the back of his new album

What-what, what, what? It’s time to pop some tags and look incredible in your grandad’s clothes, because Macklemore is heading back Down Under with a series of headline shows in Australia and New Zealand in May 2024.

The multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning alternative hip-hop artist behind hits like ‘Thrift Shop’ and ‘Can’t Hold Us’ just dropped his first album in six years. BEN is his third solo studio album, and includes tunes like ‘CHANT’ featuring Australia’s very own Tones And I. Admittedly very listenable, this album has thrust Macklemore back into the charts.

Does anyone else remember when Macklemore headlined the NRL Grand Final in 2017? And he performed marriage equality anthem ‘Same Love’ just a couple of months before the result of Australia’s same-sex marriage plebiscite was announced? Anyone else remember holding up their lighter and crying when that came on at the pub? Anyone?

Moving on, our guy was last in Australia in 2022, performing the headline slot for the fifth edition of Fridayz Live alongside legendary artists like Akon, TLC and Craig David.

After a couple of shows in New Zealand, Macklemore will play four headline shows in Australia, starting at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, May 11. He’s then off to Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Wednesday, May 15, and Brisbane’s Riverstage on Friday, May 17, before rounding out his headline tour with a final show at Perth’s HBF Stadium on Monday, May 20.

The Telstra Plus pre-sale begins on Monday, November 13. ​Frontier Members can access pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, November 15, from noon local time, before general public tickets go on sale on Friday, November 17, from 10am. You can snap up tickets at frontiertouring.com/macklemore.

