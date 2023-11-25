Time Out says

Discover a new live music haunt when this 10-night gig series brings eclectic artists to venues all over the city

As the weather warms up in Sydney, the live music scene is gearing up to inject some heat into our evenings. Monumental series Great Southern Nights is back with a line-up of gigs and concerts ready to reignite the state’s live music scene from March 8-24, 2024 – but before then, they’re giving us a taste of what’s to come with a series of special events this November.

An eclectic mix of artists like folk-pop darling Alex The Astronaut, Dami Im, Jet, Thelma Plum (with support from Ashli), Blacktown deathcore outfit Thy Art is Murder, and the ‘Sweet Disposition’ of The Temper Trap are lighting up stages across Enmore, Marrickville, Newtown, Parramatta and Penrith. Take your pick from ten nights of incredible live performances from November 16-25, 2023 – this program is over here.

The line-up for the 2024 series will be announced in December, with Great Southern Nights set to spotlight a diverse array of artists across 17 nights, with everyone from established household names to emerging talents and grassroots acts.

Alex the Astronaut said: "There’s nothing quite like putting on a live gig in front of fans and music-lovers, I can’t wait to put on a show for the return of Great Southern Nights. It means a lot that the government is continuing to add bricks and support to a music industry that is still rebuilding itself.”

Great Southern Nights is a NSW Government initiative born out of previous lockdowns to provide practical state-wide industry support for the entertainment and hospitality sector as it recovered from pandemic lockdowns.

Find out what else the Government is doing to pump up the volume on live music and Sydney's nightlife.

